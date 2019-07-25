Zookeepers resort to big iceblocks for tigers and airconditioned caves for pandas as Earth swelters

weather Reading level: orange

Tigers are eating dinner that’s been frozen in giant ice blocks, bears are slurping iced watermelon and pandas are being encouraged to sit still and stay cool in special airconditioned caves as Europe suffers through the latest in a summer of record-breaking heatwaves.

Earth has just experienced its hottest June on record but climate scientists are predicting July will be even hotter.

And though Australia is in the middle of winter, the Bureau of Meteorology* (BOM) issued a bushfire warning for parts of NSW earlier this week with July temperatures set to come close to breaking records.

Zookeepers at Pairi Daiza Zoo in western Belgium had to use their imagination to keep the tigers, bears and pandas safe in the heat as the country hit 39.9C on Wednesday. This smashed the country’s previous high of 36.6C recorded in June 1947.

“We made caves with airconditioning inside for pandas, as they are the most vulnerable to such hot weather, but they still prefer to stay outside because they love the space,” zoo spokesman Mathieu Goedefroy said.

Forecasts were for an even hotter day for Belgium on Thursday.

The Netherlands hit its own record high of 38.8C, breaking a record set in 1944.

So did Germany, where the country’s meteorological* office said the record of 40.5C set on Wednesday would likely stand for a single day: another record was set to be broken again on Thursday.

In Paris, France, Thursday is forecast to be the hottest ever recorded for the capital city. The current record temperature is 40.4C. The architect in charge of rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire earlier this year said the heatwaves risked causing the collapse of the vaulted* ceiling.

The UK could have its hottest ever day on Thursday. The UK’s Met* Office predicts the temperature will reach 39C in London and hit a record-breaking 40C in some parts of the UK. Humid conditions could make 40C feel like 44C, according to some forecasters.

Farther south in Europe, firefighters have been battling several serious bushfires in recent days in Portugal and Spain. Italian authorities have put 13 cities on their highest “red” weather alert.

Canada and the US are also experiencing a record-breaking heatwave this week, the latest of several already this northern summer across North America. In the first few days of July the northern US state of Alaska — which spends much of the year covered in ice and snow — was hit by extreme heat, with state capital Anchorage reaching a record 32C.

Australia’s BOM issued a bushfire warning for parts of NSW on Tuesday. In a tweet*, the BOM wrote: “As bizarre as it sounds midwinter — parts of NSW are likely to see elevated bushfire risk today.”

Parts of South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania, however, experienced cold, wintry weather, including snow in alpine areas.

Is winter in Australia getting warmer?

GLOBAL HOTTEST EVER

Last month was the hottest June ever recorded.

Global readings taken by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed European temperatures were around 2C hotter than normal, and globally Earth was 0.1C hotter than the previous June record.

The Copernicus team said it was difficult to attribute the record-breaking month “directly” to climate change. But a separate analysis from an international team of scientists said global warming had made the heatwave at least five times more likely.

Michael Mann, head of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University in the US tweeted about the record-breaking month of June: “This is significant. But stay tuned for July numbers. July is the warmest month of the year globally. If this July turns out to be the warmest July (it has a good shot at it), it will be the warmest month we have measured on Earth.”

In late June, the World Meteorological Organisation said 2019 was on track to be among the world’s hottest years, and 2015-2019 the hottest five-year period on record.

