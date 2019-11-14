Worst floods for more than 50 years swamp Venice

weather Reading level: orange

UNESCO* World Heritage Site Venice is in a state of emergency* after “apocalyptic*” floods swept through the historic Italian city.

Canals were turned into raging torrents*, stone balustrades were shattered, the historic basilica* and centuries-old palaces flooded, boats tossed ashore and gondolas* smashed against their moorings as the lagoon tide peaked at 187cm shortly before midnight Wednesday, with driving rain and strong wind making the situation worse.

It was the highest tide level since the record 194cm set in 1966 but with rising water levels becoming a regular threat, city mayor Luigi Brugnaro was quick to blame climate change for the disaster.

“Venice is on its knees,” said Mr Brugnaro. “The damage will run into hundreds of millions of euros.”

“This is the result of climate change,” he said on Twitter.

Venice’s huge Saint Mark’s Square, once described as Europe’s living room, was submerged by more than 1m of water, while the adjacent* Saint Mark’s Basilica was flooded for the sixth time in 1200 years – but the fourth in the past 20.

“The Basilica is suffering structural damage because the water has risen and so it’s causing irreparable* damage,” said Venice Archbishop Francesco Moraglia, warning that ancient mosaics and tiling might have been badly degraded.

“I have never seen anything like it. Venice is a wounded city, but it can’t keep on being wounded every year in the same way,” he said.

Fears for Venice's basilica after devastating flood

More than 80 per cent of Venice was under water when the tide was at its highest and although levels had receded by daybreak further bad weather was expected later in the week, with a series of storms lining up to batter Italy.

A flood barrier was designed in 1984 to protect Venice from high tides, but the multi-billion euro* project, known as Mose, has been plagued by the sort of problems that have come to characterise major Italian infrastructure programs — corruption*, cost overruns and prolonged delays.

“If Mose had been working, then we would have avoided this exceptional high tide,” Mr Brugnaro said.

Originally expected to start operating in 2011, the city now expects it to be functioning in 2021.

While locals started a clean-up operation, some tourists appeared to enjoy the drama, with one man filmed swimming across Saint Mark’s Square wearing only shorts on Tuesday evening.

“With the rise of sea levels, and an increase in the frequency of sea storms, these extreme phenomena will become ever more numerous,” the head of Italy’s national marine research department Rosalia Santoleri, told state broadcaster RAI.

ABOUT VENICE

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea.

The permanent population is about 260,000, but 22-30 million tourists visit each year staying in the city and on cruise ships anchoring in the lagoon.

It was one of the most important and richest cities in the world from the 800s to the 1600s and was an international trading, shipping and military hub*.

It was the capital city of the Republic of Venice for more than a thousand years until the late 1700s and became part of Italy in 1866.

It has no roads, only canals. The most famous is the Grand Canal, which is lined with palaces.

People fleeing Barbarian invasion in the 400s began building by driving trunks of trees down into the sand and mud until they sat on hard clay. Limestone was placed on the tops of the tree trunks for building foundations.

In addition to fears about rising sea levels, high tides and extreme weather as a result of climate change, the city is gradually sinking. Wells dug to access underground water for drinking made the buildings sink. The wells were banned in the 1960s and the sinking has slowed.

Many ground-floor buildings and stairwells once used to unload goods from boats are now unusable even when the city is not experiencing a flood event.

GLOSSARY

UNESCO: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization state of emergency: a situation declared by a government that gives it special powers to act if necessary in the case of a natural disaster or armed conflict such as a war

a situation declared by a government that gives it special powers to act if necessary in the case of a natural disaster or armed conflict such as a war apocalyptic: like the end of the world

like the end of the world torrents: strong and fast-moving stream

strong and fast-moving stream basilica: large, important church such as a cathedral

large, important church such as a cathedral gondolas: canal boats

canal boats adjacent: next to or adjoining

next to or adjoining irreparable: can’t be repaired

can’t be repaired euro: common currency of most European Union countries

common currency of most European Union countries corruption: dishonest behaviour, such as offering or taking bribes, by people in power

dishonest behaviour, such as offering or taking bribes, by people in power hub: important central point

