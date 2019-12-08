weather Reading level: green

Masses of cornflake seaweed piled at least thigh deep on Queensland beaches has trapped at least one runner, who had to be rescued from the algae.

Seaweed expert Pia Winberg said it was a bloom of Colpomenia, also known as sea potatoes, oyster thief or cornflake seaweed.

And though not unusual for this time of year, the quantity on the beaches of the southern Gold Coast was unprecedented*.

“We have not seen bigger blooms than the one you’ve got on the Gold Coast at the moment,” she told AAP.

A local woman out on her regular morning run had to be rescued by a passer-by when she became stuck in the thick seaweed that had washed up on Palm Beach.

Darrell Strauss from Griffith University’s Centre for Coastal Management Research said the accumulation* was because of a process known as “upwelling”.

“It happens when we get strong north and west winds for a long period of time like we’ve had over the last few days,” he said.

“The seaweed’s been around for a while, people have been swimming in it in the surf zone.

“But to have it come on shore like that is usually deep water being brought forward as the surface water is blown offshore*.”

High tides are getting lower and lower over the next week, so the seaweed is expected to stay for some time rather than being washed back out to sea.

Dr Winberg said the piles on the beaches could take more than a month to decompose*, but that it could be put to good use as a compost additive.

“It doesn’t make sense to scrape it up and put it in a waste pile,” she said.

Dr Winberg said the seaweed was important in the natural ecology*, feeding marine ecosystems* and increasing local fish stocks.

A Gold Coast City Council spokesperson said the council will work with the state government if it needs to be managed.

“The city is actively monitoring the accumulation of seaweed on our beaches,” the spokesperson said.

“At this point in time no maintenance work is proposed to remove the seaweed.”

Palm Beach local Brooke Colless, who often visits the beach with her kids, said it was “crazy” to see and described it as a “mountain”.

“The kids had some fun with it, it feels pretty gross to me but they were swimming in it.”

Gold Coast Lifesaving Services Coordinator Nathan Fife urged people to take care.

“It actually has sea life in it, so just make sure you stay out of it or take a freshwater shower after you get out,” he said.

“You don’t know what’s in it, what’s been washed up. It could be fishing hooks, anything sharp, I’d be very careful.

“The seaweed attracts sea snakes, jellyfish and bluebottles.”

