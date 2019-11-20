Nation swelters, Victoria on Code Red fire alert

weather Reading level: green

A Code Red fire danger day has been declared in Victoria for the first time in 10 years as the entire country swelters* through heatwave conditions.

Yesterday (Wednesday), every mainland state recorded 40 degrees and overnight temperatures were also high.

The Code Red warning was issued for the Mallee and Northern Country Districts of Victoria, while the Country Fire Authority has also declared a total fire ban across Victoria for Thursday.

“Our message to community members in these areas is that leaving high bushfire risk areas tonight or early tomorrow morning is the safest option,” Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said on Wednesday.

Some Victorian schools and early childhood centres are closed on Thursday.

Code Red signals the worst possible bushfire conditions and that the safest place to be during a Code Red is away from high-risk fire areas.

In South Australia, 40 bushfires burned during a day of extreme heat on Wednesday and Adelaide was cloaked* in smoke on Thursday morning.

Residents on the Yorke Peninsula were anxiously waiting to see what how a forecast wind change on Thursday morning impacted fires already burning. Two watch and act alerts have been issued for fires burning near Stansbury Road in Yorketown and the Yorke highway in the upper Yorke Peninsula.

Conditions are continually changing, the SA Country Fire Service said.

On Thursday morning, 49 fires were still burning across New South Wales, with 25 yet to be contained.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said a total fire ban had been declared for 12 areas where hot, dry and windy weather has been forecast.

Fire conditions are beginning to ease in Queensland, but several areas remain on high alert, including Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Ipswich and the Scenic Rim.

“Significant blazes continue to burn in these areas and the bushfire risk remains high,” acting Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) commissioner Mike Wassing said.

Authorities are warning that where there is smoke, people should stay indoors, with windows and doors closed, or stay in airconditioned buildings, if possible. Anyone with asthma or a lung condition should avoid vigorous* exercise and follow their asthma action plan.

GLOSSARY

swelters: endures extreme heat

endures extreme heat cloaked: covered as if by a cloak

covered as if by a cloak vigorous: high intensity

EXTRA READING

Bushfires: Sydney’s hazardous air quality

Weary firefighters hailed as heroes

Koala Anwen’s lucky-unlucky day

QUICK QUIZ

Which parts of Victoria have a total fire ban on Thursday? What does Code Red mean? Who is Andrew Crisp? Are there fires still burning in Queensland at the moment? What about New South Wales? What should you do if there is a smoke in the air but no bushfire threat nearby?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

coming soon

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Impact of Code Red days

If a Code Red day is declared, it means that it is the worst possible bushfire conditions in a certain area. Code Red days are not declared lightly and take into account such factors as fire danger ratings, fuel conditions, agricultural activity, fires already burning, uncontrolled ignitions, community risk, population movement and major events and is decided by the Emergency Management commissioner.

Create a table with two columns ORGANISATION /PEOPLE and HOW A CODE RED DAY IMPACTS.

Write all the things you can think of about how the Code Red day affects the following organisations and groups of people:

Schools

Childcare centres

Employers

Medical Centres

Families in a bushfire area

Whole towns Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and creative thinking. 2. Extension

The advice given is if you live in an area where a Code Red day is declared is to leave high bushfire risk areas the night before or early morning. Discuss with a partner where your family could or would go on these days if this affected you? What things would you need to organise before you go? Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking.

VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight all the openers you can find in blue. Discuss if they are powerful and varied openers or not. Why do you think the journalist has used a mix of simple and power openers? Would you change any, and why?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What is the weather like where you are? Are you clear on what to do if there is a fire near you?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.