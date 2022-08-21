La Nina tipped to drench northern and eastern Australia for third consecutive year

weather Reading level: green

It’s the news many of us have been dreading after enduring* two squelchy* summers in a row.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a La Nina alert, meaning there is a 70 per cent chance the weather event will occur again later this year, increasing the likelihood of above-average rainfall during spring and summer.

This would mean 2022 would be the third year in a row that La Nina has made an appearance, a phenomenon* that is rare in Australia.

During a La Nina event, chilly waters in the depths of the Pacific Ocean are pushed up to the surface.

Strong winds blowing from east to west then push warmer water closer to Australia’s shoreline, creating more clouds and moisture across the country.

The bureau upgraded its prediction from a “La Nina Watch” to a “La Nina Alert” on August 16, meaning the likelihood of the weather event returning is three times the normal risk.

“Four of seven climate models surveyed by the bureau suggest La Nina could return by early-to-mid spring,” the bureau said.

“La Nina events increase the chances of above-average rainfall for northern and eastern Australia during spring and summer.”

Bureau senior meteorologist Jonathan How said it was important Australians, especially in areas already hit by intense rain, watched for weather warnings.

“As many Australians in the east of the country know, soils are wet, rivers are high and the dams are full and with this outlook of above-average rainfall coming, there is an elevated risk of flooding across the east of the country,” he said.

But not everyone is unhappy about another La Nina event. NSW south coast dairy farmer Rob Miller, whose property is near Milton, said he would rather have rain than drought.

“As a dairy farmer, mud makes money,” he said. “I would rather have rain than drought. I don’t necessarily want floods, but after a flood there is always a good season as a dairy farmer.

“I would rather have above-average rainfall than below-average rainfall.”

Mr Miller said early forecasts by the bureau helped farmers such as him.

“They’re getting better and more accurate … for farmers, forecasting early is great for management,” he said.

GLOSSARY

enduring: to put up with

to put up with squelchy: the sound made when you walking on soft, wet ground

the sound made when you walking on soft, wet ground phenomenon: an event that can be seen or felt

QUICK QUIZ

What percentage chance is there that La Nina will hit Australia again? If it does occur, how many years in a row will La Nina have made an appearance? When might the La Nina event arrive? What did the weather bureau upgrade its La Nina prediction to? What is Rob Miller’s job and why is he happy about another La Nina?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Draw your understanding

Print or draw a map of Australia and show where the Pacific Ocean is located in relation to Australia. Add labels, images and arrows to your map to show what causes a La Nina event and where and how the impacts will be felt.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Geography; Science

2. Extension

A haiku is a Japanese style of poem with three lines, with five, seven and five syllables each. Write a haiku about La Nina.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

Vocabulary recycle

There is some vivid vocabulary being used in the article, and I am not just talking about the glossary words. Go through the article and highlight the high-level language that you are impressed by in yellow.

See if you can borrow two of these wow words to reuse in your own way.

Remember vocabulary is a great way to connect with the audience, but you need to think about who your audience is so you make great word choices.

Who will the audience be in your recycled sentences?