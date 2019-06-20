Greenland’s sled dogs wading through water as sea ice melts in unusually warm weather

weather Reading level: green

A photo of a pack of sled dogs appearing to walk on water in Greenland has shocked the world. It shows a massive and unusual sheet ice melt across the island.

More than 40 per cent of Greenland experienced melting last Thursday, June 13, with two billion tonnes of ice estimated to have been lost on that day alone.

While it is normal for some ice to melt in warm weather, it is very unusual to see so much ice melting in the middle of June.

Greenland is home to the second largest sheet of ice in the world, but with Arctic sea ice at a record low it has turned parts of the country into a pool of icy water.

The photo of dogs pulling a sled through the water was snapped last week by Steffen Olsen, a climate researcher at the Danish Meteorological Institute.

The photo was taken in the middle of an inlet called Inglefield Bredning in northwestern Greenland.

While the ice beneath the water is about 1.2m thick, the water pooled on top makes getting around difficult. Communities in Greenland rely on the ice sheet for transport, hunting and fishing.

The average melting season for Greenland runs from June to August, with most of the melting happening in July.

This kind of spike* in Arctic sea ice melting has been seen since 2012, where almost the entire ice sheet experienced melting for the first time in history.

Seeing this much melt so early in the season doesn’t bode* well for the amount of ice loss expected for the rest of the year.

Research scientist at the University of Georgia, Thomas Mote, told CNN that “all signs seem to be pointing to a large melt season”.

Along with having an early melt season, snow cover was also lower than average in western Greenland.

Similar melting occurred in 2007, 2010 and 2012 but until recent years it was almost unheard of.

“We’ve seen a sequence of these large melt seasons, starting in 2007, that would have been unprecedented* earlier in the record,” Mr Mote said.

“We didn’t see anything like this prior to the late 1990s.”

GREENLAND’S ICE SHEET

This is a large body of ice that is 2400km long.

It covers about 80 per cent of the surface of Greenland across 1.7 million square kilometres.

In comparison, Queensland is about 1.8 million square kilometres. Victoria is only 237,000 square kilometres.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second largest body of ice in the world, second to the much larger Antarctic ice sheet.

Together, the two ice sheets hold more than 99 per cent of the fresh water on Earth.

When the Greenland ice sheet formed it caused the land under it to sink.

If all the ice melted, Greenland would become a series of small islands separated by waterways.

MORE MELTING ICE

Permafrost* in the Canadian Arctic is thawing 70 years earlier than predicted, an expedition has discovered.

A team from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, US, said they were astounded* by how quickly a succession* of unusually hot summers had destabilised* the upper layers of giant subterranean* ice blocks that had been frozen solid for thousands of years.

“What we saw was amazing,” Vladimir E. Romanovsky, a professor of geophysics* at the university, told news agency Reuters. “It’s an indication that the climate is now warmer than at any time in the last 5000 or more years.”

Professor Romanovsky and his team have been flying to collect information from the remote Arctic area for more than 10 years. Their last visit to the area was in 2016 and they have been studying the data since then.

They said the landscape on their last visit was unrecognisable from the pristine* Arctic terrain* they had encountered during initial visits.

They saw an undulating* sea of waist-high depressions* and ponds known as thermokarst. Vegetation, once sparse*, had begun to flourish* in the shelter provided from the constant wind.

GLOSSARY

spike: sudden rise

sudden rise bode: indicate something that could happen

indicate something that could happen unprecedented: never seen or happened before

never seen or happened before permafrost: permanently frozen

permanently frozen astounded: amazed

amazed succession: one after another in a series

one after another in a series destabilised: caused the balance of something to be upset

caused the balance of something to be upset subterranean: under the surface

under the surface geophysics: natural science to do with the Earth and what it is made of

natural science to do with the Earth and what it is made of pristine: unspoilt

unspoilt terrain: landscape

landscape undulating: up and down

up and down depressions: low parts

low parts sparse: thin and not thriving

thin and not thriving flourish: thrive, grow well

