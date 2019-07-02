Freak summer hailstorm turns city into winter wonderland

weather Reading level: green

An incredible summer hailstorm has buried trucks and cars in about 1.5m of ice in the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

After several warm days with temperatures above 30C, residents woke up on Sunday morning to streets so full of ice no one would have been too surprised to see that polar bears or penguins had moved into the neighbourhood.

Children played in the ice piled high in the streets when just the day before they’d complained about the heat and wouldn’t get out of the swimming pool.

“I’ve never seen such scenes in Guadalajara,” State Governor Enrique Alfaro wrote on Twitter.

“These are never-before-seen natural phenomenons*. It’s incredible.”

About 200 homes and businesses were damaged by the hail, according to news agency AFP.

Nearly 5 feet of hail blankets Guadalajara

Photos posted by police showed vehicles had been swept away and then trapped in the icy deluge*.

The Mexican army helped city workers clear the streets, according to Mr Alfaro, who added there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Guadalajara, which is Mexico’s second-largest city, is sometimes hit by severe weather because it is 1554m above sea level. That’s about as high as the highest mountains in South Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria and much higher than any point in Western Australia. (Mt Kosciuszko, in NSW, is 2228m high and Australia’s highest point.)

Mr Alfaro said he had never witnessed such intense hail in Guadalajara.

Hail forms when a water droplet* is picked up by updrafts* of warm air in a thunderstorm and rises to such heights it freezes, according to the US National Weather Service.

Hot air rises and cold air sinks.

“As the frozen droplet begins to fall … carried by cold downdrafts* … it may thaw as it moves into warmer air toward the bottom of the thunderstorm,” the NWS states. “Our little half-frozen droplet may also get picked up again by another updraft … carrying it back into very cold air and refreezing it.”

The journey in the updrafts and downdrafts of a thunderstorm adds more layers of ice to the frozen droplet until it finally falls to the ground as hail.

The hailstones that fell on Guadalajara were small — less than 1cm in diameter. Hailstones are often much larger than this.

Meteorologist* James Andrews told the New York Post it’s more common to experience hail at higher elevations.

“What’s special about this, is the intensity* of the storm and the huge amount of hail that it brought,” he said. “It’s staggering.”

Much of the damage was to cars pushed down sloped streets in an icy flood.

“If you have intense hail falling along with rain and it’s happening in the same place for an extended length of time, you’re going to get tremendous* run-off,” Mr Andrews said.

Mr Andrews said the deepest ice was probably like a partially frozen flash flood.

“It may have just been a freaky* coincidence of the local layout,” he said.

GLOSSARY

phenomenons: things we notice, especially things that are hard to explain, used as plural of phenomenon instead of phenomena

things we notice, especially things that are hard to explain, used as plural of phenomenon instead of phenomena deluge: a severe flood

a severe flood droplet: little drop

little drop updrafts: movement of air upwards

movement of air upwards downdrafts: movement of air downwards

movement of air downwards meteorologist: weather scientist

weather scientist intensity: how intense or strong something is

how intense or strong something is tremendous: very great in amount of intensity

very great in amount of intensity freaky: odd or strange

QUICK QUIZ

What country is in Guadalajara in? What season is it there? What was the weather like before the storm? What is the altitude in Guadalajara? Is hail more or less likely at high altitude? How big were the hailstones?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Weather extremes

Divide a page in half and draw two illustrations showing the weather one day in Guadalajara (above 30C) to the next (hailstorms). Draw some characters with captions coming out of their mouths telling us what they are thinking.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts

2. Extension

Explain in your own words why Guadalajara is sometimes hit by extreme weather. The answer is contained within the article. Draw a flowchart to help you explain.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight all the openers you can find in blue. Discuss if they are powerful and varied openers or not. Why do you think the journalist has used a mix of simple and power openers? Would you change any, and why?

HAVE YOUR SAY: Have you ever seen a big hailstorm? Describe what it was like. Did you collect or play with the hail? Was anything damaged?

