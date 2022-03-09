weather Reading level: orange

With thousands of residents already forced to leave their homes amid flood alerts, some are now predicting* the deluge of heavy rainfall across New South Wales could last until August.

According to the Bureau* of Meteorology* (BOM), heavy rain fell across the Hunter, Central Coast, Sydney, Illawarra and south coast on Tuesday, with up to 100mm of rain recorded in Sydney’s northern suburbs alone.

Homes, businesses and roads have been flooded while some rivers are still rising, as an east coast low off the Hunter coast is expected to intensify* further while slowly moving southward.

And University of Sydney climate expert Dr Nandini Ramesh told the ABC some parts of Sydney would not get a break until August.

“Forecasts for the La Niña* event say that it’s going to persist until May. But then the wintertime (after that) is when we get most of our rain,” said Dr Ramesh.

On Tuesday, numerous flood warnings from BOM remained in place across eastern NSW, along with severe weather warnings and hazardous* surf warnings.

Thunderstorms are expected over the northeast until the middle of the week, with severe thunderstorms possible on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, more than 50,000 people were ordered to evacuate* their homes across NSW and a further 18,000 remain on alert as the state braces for another day of extreme conditions.

Overnight, land slippages threatened some homes, hundreds of cars became trapped on flooded roads and evacuation orders were issued as floodwaters continued to rise across Sydney’s northern and western suburbs, the Hunter Valley and Kempsey.

Flood levels in parts of the NSW capital are expected to reach new highs not seen since March 1978, with more than 65 evacuation orders now in place.

An east coast low has continued to deepen off the Hunter coast and tracked to the south-southeast overnight, and was expected to continue into Wednesday.

Strong, gusty southerly winds of up to 90km/hr developed, with a severe weather warning for damaging winds in place for people in Illawarra and parts of the Hunter, metropolitan, south coast, Southern Tablelands and Snowy Mountains forecast districts. Residents have been urged not to travel, to work from home and avoid driving or using public transport where possible.

Large and powerful seas are also expected until Thursday with “very heavy surf” causing “likely” coastal erosion* for southerly facing beaches within the south coast, Illawarra and Sydney metropolitan districts.

Communities should be prepared for flood impacts and are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau’s website and the BOM Weather app and always follow the advice of emergency services.

GLOSSARY

predicting: suggesting, forecasting, expecting

suggesting, forecasting, expecting bureau: a division, department or organisation – often governmental – with a specific function

a division, department or organisation – often governmental – with a specific function meteorology: science of the atmosphere, including weather and forecasting

science of the atmosphere, including weather and forecasting intensify: grow in strength, increase, escalate

grow in strength, increase, escalate La Niña: a climate pattern of cooler ocean water surfaces along the west coast of South America

a climate pattern of cooler ocean water surfaces along the west coast of South America hazardous: potential source of danger or harm, risky, unsafe

potential source of danger or harm, risky, unsafe evacuate: get out, leave, move from a dangerous place to somewhere safe

get out, leave, move from a dangerous place to somewhere safe erosion: deterioration, gradual destruction of something

