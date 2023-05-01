Schoolchildren asked to help design 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot

victoria Reading level: green

Schoolchildren will be asked to help design a mascot* to represent Victoria for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The organising committee* for the Games this week started looking for a company to run a campaign to find a mascot that reflects the event being staged across regional Victoria.

The Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot, to be announced late next year, will replace the Birmingham Game’s Perry the bull.

Victoria 2026 organising committee chief executive* Jeroen Weimar confirmed the process would include sending staff into classrooms to ask kids what they want as a symbol of the Games.

“Some of the best ideas for a mascot to represent the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games won’t come from a committee – they will come from a classroom,’’ he said.

The search is also on for a firm to build a giant Games countdown clock.

It would likely be installed at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne’s CBD as a symbolic* departure point for the Victorian regional centres where the Games are to be staged – Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton and Gippsland.

“The mascot, the countdown clock and our public events in the lead-up will be the first tangible* things that many Victorians will experience about the biggest event ever held in regional Victoria,’’ Mr Weimar said.

The new mascot will follow other Aussie Commonwealth emblems* — Gold Coast’s Borobi the koala, Karak the red tailed black cockatoo from Melbourne 2006 and Matilda the kangaroo from Brisbane 1982.

Ballarat Mayor Des Hudson suggested the mascot should be a gold nugget, in tribute to Victoria’s gold rush heritage* and the winner’s medals Aussie athletes would chase.

“I’m thinking a gold nugget or a gold pan that is animated* into something lifelike that showcases a bit of Ballarat, a bit of Bendigo, we’re both built on a significant history of gold,’’ he said of the regional towns.

“Whether it’s the big ‘Hand of Faith’* or just a lovely shaped nugget that can be transformed into human form, you could do quite a bit like that.’’

Shepparton Mayor Shane Sali had a more unusual idea for the mascot, referencing the region’s foodbowl* and hosting rights of BMX at the Games.

“We would like to see the mascot as a cow on a BMX bike eating a pear and apple, reflecting the many orchards* and farms in our region,’’ he said.

The countdown clock will be unveiled on March 17 in 2024 to mark two years until the opening ceremony, with different locations and designs to be considered.

Twenty sports will compete across 25 venues at the Games, with the Victorian government estimating they will contribute more than $3 billion to the state economy.

PAST GAMES MASCOTS

Melbourne 2006 – Karak

A red-tailed black cockatoo, a particular favourite of then-PM John Howard, was selected to raise awareness for the endangered* species.

Delhi 2010 – Shera

Described as a “large-hearted gentleman”, Shera — a Royal Bengal Tiger — was chosen because it was India’s national animal.

Glasgow 2014 – Clyde

A children’s design competition resulted in Clyde, a thistle and Scotland’s national emblem, becoming its mascot, named after the River Clyde.

Gold Coast 2018 – Borobi

Blue koala Borobi had special markings on his paws designed by an Aboriginal artist, with the character later announced as an animated Indigenous language champion for its local Gold Coast tribe.

Birmingham 2022 – Perry

The multi-coloured bull was inspired by Birmingham’s Bull Ring market, a major shopping area, and designed by a 10-year-old girl who won a national competition.

GLOSSARY

mascot: any human, animal, or object thought to bring luck or used to represent a group

organising committee: group of people who organise an event

chief executive: the boss

symbolic: when an idea, feeling, emotion, or concept is used to represent something else

tangible: able to be touched or recognised by touch

emblems: a picture that represents people, a group, or ideas

heritage: values, traditions, culture, and artefacts handed down by previous generations

animated: brought to life

‘Hand of Faith’: the largest gold nugget ever found with a detector, weighing 27.2kg

foodbowl: region that grows a large amount of food

orchards: a group of fruit trees

QUICK QUIZ

Which five regional Victorian cities will host events?

Where is the countdown clock likely to be installed?

What was the mascot for the Melbourne Games in 2006?

What is the ‘Hand of Faith’?

Where will BMX racing be held during the Games?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Design a Games Mascot

After reading the information about the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be staged in many regional Victorian cities, design a mascot you think best represents the Games.

Sketch your mascot, give it a name and write a short description on why you think this is a suitable and interesting mascot for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Share your mascots with your classmates around you.

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: Visual Arts, English, Critical and creative thinking.

2. Extension

Sketch a design you’d like to see for the countdown clock. Where do you think it should be located in Victoria?

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative thinking.

VCOP ACTIVITY

Every Character Has A Story To Tell

Just as important as the actual design of the new mascot, will be the background story behind the character itself.

What’s its name? Where is it from? Why is it wearing those clothes or accessories? What will it do to inspire the athletes or the public leading up to, and during the games? How will it do this?

The background story behind a character gives it the personality and life for the audience to really understand and connect with it. Think about a book you are reading or listening to, especially a chapter book with no pictures, the words bring the character to life in your mind.

You need to think about the new mascot for the Games and bring it to life for the committee, by giving them a background story.

After you have created the mascot’s background story, read it over to check it is clear and isn’t missing any details. Make sure you consider who you are writing the background story for and target your VCOP to connect with them.