Welcome to 2069, 50 years into the future

technology Reading level: green

In just 50 years, we could be playing real-life Quidditch*, living in robotic self-cleaning homes and travelling on aquatic* highways.

They’re just some of the predictions for the future by some of the world’s leading futurists*.

A new report released by technology company Samsung also forecasts that within the next 50 years reusable space rockets will get us from London to New York in 40 minutes at 320,000kmh. A regular flight between those two cities now takes between eight and 10 hours!

Six leading futurists came together to forecast* the mind-boggling innovations* in technology, health, entertainment, food and transport as part of the Samsung KX50: The Future in Focus report.

They say Quidditch-style aerial* sports matches will be played in stadiums around the world.

Experts also predicted we will live and work underground in inverted* skyscrapers dubbed ‘earthscrapers’ while aquatic tube superhighways travelled in via pods will let commuters zip across continents in under an hour.

In 50 years, virtual carers will nudge us to make the healthiest choices, while vital* organs will be 3D printed to provide instant replacements.

These could even exceed the quality of those we are born with, including eyes with improved vision at night and hearts or lungs that enhance an athlete’s performance.

Insects will be our main protein source from bug burger takeaways and worm kebab shops and every kitchen equipped with countertop insect growing pods.

When it comes to watching films at home in 2069, affordable haptic* suits that create sensations of touch will fool all five of our senses, allowing us to physically feel the film or video game we’re enjoying.

And on holidays, we’ll be packing our bags and heading to luxury space hotels that orbit the moon and other planets while generating their own gravity.

Research co-author Jacqueline de Rojas, President of techUK and Co-Chair of the Institute of Coding, said: “The next 50 years will bring the largest technological changes and innovations we have ever seen in our work and leisure.

“The Digital Revolution, just as the Industrial Revolution did 250 years ago, is challenging all our assumptions about how we shall lead our future lives.

“Looking ahead, we can expect to be connected to everything, and everything we do will be assisted by digital technology.”

As part of the research, 2000 adults from the UK were asked to choose which of the experts’ predictions they would most like to see become a reality. Entirely self-cleaning homes, body implants monitoring our health and super-speed air travel were the most popular advancements.

This article was first published in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.

GLOSSARY

Quidditch: the team sport on magic flying broomsticks played in Harry Potter stories

the team sport on magic flying broomsticks played in Harry Potter stories aquatic: to do with water

to do with water futurists: experts on what will happen in the future

experts on what will happen in the future forecast: predictions

predictions innovations: changes

changes aerial: up in the air

up in the air inverted: upside down

upside down vital: essential; vital organs include heart, lungs, kidneys

essential; vital organs include heart, lungs, kidneys haptic: anything to do with touch

QUICK QUIZ

According to the futurists, how would you clean your house in 2069? Why is Quidditch mentioned? Is it possible in real life now? How will we get our protein by 2069? What would a haptic suit do? What three things do the people surveyed most want to happen?

