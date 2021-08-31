technology Reading level: orange

China is limiting online video games for young people to three hours maximum a week — and banning gaming altogether on school days.

Gamers under the age of 18 will only be allowed to play between 8-9pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and official holidays, China’s main state-run media agency Xinhua reported on August 30.

The announcement is part of a broader crackdown* on technology in China — and comes less than a month after Chinese state media suggested online gaming was threatening to “destroy a generation,” sending stock market shares of game makers plummeting*.

As part of the strict new rules revealed Monday, online game companies will have to register gamers “using their real identifications,” meaning that crafty kids and teens will not be able to evade* the ban by simply creating new accounts under fake names.

State administrators will “deal with companies that fail to put measures in place,” Xinhua warned, citing* a document from China’s National Press and Publication Administration, which according to the Associated Press also reported that the new rules would take effect on September 1.

It is not the first time China has attempted to combat video game addiction. A cap on gaming hours was first introduced in 2019, when gamers under the age of 18 were allowed to play for 90 minutes per day on weekdays and three hours per day on weekends and holidays. They were blocked from playing between 10pm and 8am.

The new rules — cutting permitted gaming time for minors* from a maximum of 13.5 hours to just three hours most weeks — already had some investors worried.

New York-traded shares of Chinese computer and mobile game developer NetEase were down 8.8 per cent at $84.59 when US markets opened Monday, while shares of more diversified* tech giant Tencent fell 2.5 per cent to $57.50.

China’s stricter gaming regulations are part of the government’s tighter stance* toward technology generally, which is also affecting social media, delivery and ride-share companies.

But while China’s restrictions might sound appealing to Australian parents at their wits’ end with screen time, leading parenting expert Dr Justin Coulson told 3AW Breakfast hosts Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft that kids “are not necessarily ‘addicted’ to the game”.

“What they’re addicted to is having certain psychological needs met, which the games do really, really well,” Dr Coulson said. “Research shows there is “a really strong upside to games. Most of the time, most kids are actually going to be okay if they play games, even if it’s a few hours a day. Research tells us that kids learn about connection, they learn about creation, they get to develop cognitively*.”

Dr Coulson went on to say that there are many wellbeing benefits that come from games, including the social connection that comes from walking into the schoolyard each day having played the same game the night before that everyone else was playing.

“Kids that don’t play games quite often feel like they’re on the outer and can be at a disadvantage,” he told radio hosts Stevenson and Howcroft. “The way these games work is they really do bring people together.”

The serious disadvantage of that coming together is that sometimes neither kids nor parents know who the other players might be — and Dr Coulson reinforced in the 3AW radio segment that parents, “have a really strong responsibility to monitor and educate and work with their kids on their games”.

“This is a community issue,” he said. “Games in and of themselves have advantages and disadvantages, but children need to be developmentally ready for some of the content that’s in the games and as parents we’ve got to help our kids to make sure that they’re having a whole and balanced life.”

Elements of a full, balanced life include exercising every day; getting into nature and enjoying green time on top of screen time; enjoying socially connected time with the people who matter to you and practising a musical instrument or another creative pursuit.

“If they want to have a couple of hours on their games once they have done all that … I don’t think there is anything the matter with that,” Dr Coulson said. “So long as we’re aware of the context – like it’s not dinnertime or bedtime – and the content, so it’s not (rated for an older age group) or developmentally inappropriate.

“I don’t think we should be over the top with this … Most people figure it out with good limits, good guidance and a little bit of maturity.”

