Google has launched a new feature that lets you view lifelike dinosaurs through a smartphone camera.

The augmented* reality (AR) technology works like Pokemon Go – but the creatures are giant dinos that tower above you.

You can watch a T-rex stomp around your garden, and even cower* under a mammoth Brachiosaurus.

You can view the dinosaurs in 3D, rotating them and even zooming in to see them up close.

It also lets you get a better idea of how big the dinosaurs would’ve been in relation to real-world objects.

On Android phones, you’ll even be able to hear their roars and thuds of footsteps.

It’s thanks to a Google partnership with 3D designers at Ludia, Amblin Entertainment and Universal Brand Development.

“To create the 3D dinosaurs, our concept artists first did preliminary research to discover information about each creature,” said Camilo Sanin of Ludia, the studio behind the Jurassic World Alive game.

“Not only did we draw research from various forms of literature, our artists also worked with palaeontologists* and the Jurassic World team to make the assets* as accurate and realistic as possible.

“Even the smallest details, such as irregularities* of skin colour and patterns, are important.”

Travel back in time with AR dinosaurs on Google

DINOSAURS TO LOOK FOR

Parasaurolophus

Dilophosaurus

Stegosaurus

Pteranodon

Spinosaurus

Tyrannosaur

Brachiosaur

Velociraptor

Triceratops

Ankylosaurus

You can also find wildlife such as tigers, pythons, pandas and many, many more animals.

HOW TO DO IT

On Android, search for dinosaur or any of the 10 named dinosaurs on the Google app – or any Android browser.

Then tap ‘View in 3D’ and you’ll be able to see the dinosaur in 3D if you’re using Android 7 or later.

The latest Android version is Android 11, so you’ll be fine if you have a phone bought in the last few years.

If your device is ARCore-enabled then you’ll be able to glimpse the dinosaurs in the real world.

On iOS (for iPhones), search for dinosaur or any of the 10 dinosaurs on the Google app.

Alternatively, do the same on Google.com with Chrome or Safari.

You’ll be able to see 3D and AR content on devices using iOS 11 or later.

GLOSSARY

augmented: made better than reality

made better than reality cower: hide with fear

hide with fear palaeontologists: fossil scientists

fossil scientists assets: features or objects included in something

features or objects included in something irregularities: things that aren’t regular, such as a scar or a freckle on skin

QUICK QUIZ

What date and time was this story published? What does AR stand for? Fossil scientists helped in this project. What are they called? What does the T stand for in T-rex? What animals other than dinosaurs are mentioned in the story?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. My favourite dinosaur

Try out the 3D dinosaur experience using a compatible device. Choose a favourite dinosaur from those that are featured. Write down 5 facts about your dinosaur that you know from viewing it in 3D. Then do some research to find out 5 more things about that dinosaur.

Time: allow 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

2. Extension

Decide what animal you would like to see added next to the 3D feature. Explain why you chose this animal. Write a fact profile for it with information that you think is most important for the concept artist to know in order to create a realistic 3D digital version of the animal. Draw a realistic picture of the animal in your home or classroom.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Visual Arts

VCOP ACTIVITY

Dino Alive!

It’s time to bring the dinosaurs back to life. Think of a good scene background to bring your favourite dinosaur back to life. Then plan what you’ll do with it.

Once you’ve created your AR, snap a good pick and write a short narrative about your adventures with your new pet dinosaur.

Include as much detail as you can, and don’t forget to name your pet.

Don’t forget, a good narrative includes a problem or complication, and how it is solved.

What will your story be about?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What would you most like to see in augmented reality?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.