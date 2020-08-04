Star Wars-inspired AI skin passes touch tests

technology Reading level: green

Inspired by Star Wars, scientists have developed “electronic skin” capable of recreating a sense of touch.

The innovation* could one day allow people with prosthetic* limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

The skin, which is called ACES, or Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin, is made up of 100 small sensors and is about 1 sq cm in size.

The researchers at the National University of Singapore who developed it say it can process information faster than the human nervous system, is able to recognise 20 to 30 different textures and can read braille* letters with more than 90 per cent accuracy.

“So humans need to slide to feel texture, but in this case the skin, with just a single touch, is able to detect textures of different roughness,” said research team leader Benjamin Tee, adding that AI algorithms* let the device learn quickly.

A demonstration showed the device could detect that a squishy stress ball was soft, and determine that a solid plastic ball was hard.

“When you lose your sense of touch, you essentially become numb … and prosthetic users face that problem,” Dr Tee said.

“So by recreating an artificial version of the skin, for their prosthetic devices, they can hold a hand and feel the warmth and feel that it is soft, how hard are they holding the hand,” he said.

Dr Tee said the concept was inspired by a scene from the “Star Wars” movie trilogy in which the character Luke Skywalker loses his right hand and it is replaced by a robotic one, seemingly able to experience touch sensations again.

The technology is still in the experimental stage, but Dr Tee said there had been “tremendous interest”, especially from the medical community.

Similar patents* developed by his team include a transparent skin that can repair itself when torn and a light-emitting* material for wearable electronic devices.

GLOSSARY

innovation: new method, idea or invention

new method, idea or invention prosthetic: artificial body part

artificial body part Braille: form of written language made up of patterns of raised dots, for people with low vision

form of written language made up of patterns of raised dots, for people with low vision algorithms: rules to be followed in doing a calculation, especially by a computer

rules to be followed in doing a calculation, especially by a computer emitting: sending something out, such as light or sound

sending something out, such as light or sound patents: legal rights to make and sell an idea or invention

QUICK QUIZ

What things could this invention one day help people with prosthetic limbs feel? What is the skin invention called? How accurately can it read braille? What did the ball demonstration show? What inspired this invention?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Soft Touch

Put yourself in the shoes of someone who has lost their sense of touch in their hands, or has prosthetic hands or feet that can’t feel anything. Make a list of the things you would miss feeling the sensation of and if this new technology would help solve those feelings.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

Can you think of some other uses for this electronic skin technology? Why do you think the medical community is especially interested in this new technology?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and Creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Adjectives

An adjective is a describing word. They are often found describing a noun. To start with look at the words before the nouns.

Search for all the adjectives you can find in the article

Did you find any repeat adjectives or are they all different?

Extension:

Pick three of your favourite adjectives from the text and put them in your own sentences to show other ways to use them.

Have you used any in your writing?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What fictional technology would you like to make in real life?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.