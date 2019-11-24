Smart glasses invention could find missing kids

technology Reading level: orange

A pair of hi-tech, smart glasses has been designed to scan crowds of people and spot missing children “within seconds”.

Entrepreneur* Jerry Farsoun has assured that the “world-first” glasses, would not record video or collect private data.

One pair of glasses sells for $2200 until February and then the price will be $3000.

Mr Farsoun, from Greensborough, Victoria, said a feeling of helplessness he experienced after his two-year-old son vanished among crowds at Federation Square in Melbourne two years ago sparked the idea, which has been developed by a company founded by Mr Farsoun called Leelou.

A person’s profile is created through the free app, Leelou, and at the press of an SOS button, audio and GPS coordinates are instantly streamed to a user’s nominated guardians and displayed on a dashboard.

Guardians wearing the glasses can then scan the crowd until the technology matches the missing profile to the correct person.

Whoever finds the missing person is then rewarded between 70 to 80 per cent of the $165 fee to create the profile on Leelou.

“The glasses act like a human eye — they scan crowds, screening for the missing person and providing personal safety during big, public gatherings,” Mr Farsoun said.

“We then reward users, a bit like Uber, to help locate missing children.”

Mr Farsoun said the glasses could also act like a phone, so that wearers could watch Netflix, access Alexa and social media sites – and more than 150 other apps.

He said the invention could help people feel more positive about the usefulness of technology, rather than focus on negatives, such as the potential* for invasion of privacy.

“This will go a long way to help to enhance* Big Brother’s* reputation when missing children are found, especially in public places,” he said.

“Instead of the whole process where someone describes the missing person’s features and what they’re wearing, all of that — this technology already has that information in its system and cuts straight to looking for the person.”

Leelou is available on Apple and Google app stores, while glasses can be pre-ordered from Leelou’s website.

Mr Farsoun said his team was ready to start delivering the glasses to customers.

“Like any new technology we’re going through that education process — but this is a world-first CCTV* public platform and has the potential to cut the number of children reported missing each year in Australia.”

