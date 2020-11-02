Robots get private viewing of art show

technology Reading level: green

A UK art gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through an exhibition together.

Telepresence robots — remote-controlled robots on wheels with cameras and a tablet screen — are on offer for those who don’t attend in person.

Real and virtual visitors to Saatchi gallery in Chelsea, London, will experience the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert in a show designed to work both digitally and in real life.

The show displays work featuring Colbert’s cartoon lobster, the central character in his paintings and sculptures.

“I wanted to stage my exhibition opening using these telepresence robots as almost like a sci-fi vision of a possible future, where we have a telepresence robot which goes out into the world for us so we stay protected at home,” Mr Colbert said.

“I felt that that was not only a way of making the show more accessible but also creating a more fantastical* vision of the future … it is very possible that people could be physically required to be present and are not able (to be), so hence* they have a robot presence somehow,” he said.

Guests can tour the gallery in person or by booking a robot they can then navigate through the space, zooming in and out on works exploring mass consumerism*, contemporary culture and history.

“It’s quite incredible to be driving round Saatchi,” said Josh Corden, an artist and preview invitee*. “I think it’s incredibly powerful,” he said from East London, several suburbs away from the gallery.

The idea for the show was born during lockdown isolation.

Auctioneer Simon de Pury attended the show through a telepresence robot that he controlled from his home in Monaco.

“This is a wonderful way of attending an auction preview or an exhibition preview. You can get close up to the artwork, you can have a look at it from near, from far and you get an idea of proportion so it’s a pretty cool way of looking at art.”

ROBOT’S CRY FOR HELP

Meanwhile*, in Germany, a lawnmower robot’s electronic cries for help foiled* a thief’s plan to make off with the grass-cutting automaton*.

Police said that a homeowner in the western German town of Lippstadt was surprised on Tuesday evening last week with a smartphone message from the robot that it had flipped upside down.

When he went outside to the lawn to check on the device, he spotted a thief with the robot tucked under his arm.

Caught in the act, the thief dropped the robot and fled, according to police.

Officers searched the area but did not locate a suspect. Police are calling for any possible witnesses to come forward.

There was no word on whether the robot suffered damage in the incident.

GLOSSARY

fantastical: strange, weird or unbelievable

strange, weird or unbelievable hence: for this reason

for this reason invitee: a person who is invited

a person who is invited meanwhile: at the same time; on the other hand

at the same time; on the other hand foiled: stopped

stopped automaton: a mechanical device mimicking a human

