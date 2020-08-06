Gut play: look inside your insides in real time

technology Reading level: green

Ever wondered what the inside of your stomach looks like?

Now you can see for yourself with some quirky new Australian technology.

Victorian researchers have combined medical imaging with digital play to give endoscopy patients real-time vision of their insides to help take the worry out of healthcare.

Endoscopy is a procedure used in healthcare to look inside the body — including in the digestive system — with a special camera to check for disease, injury or blockage.

By swallowing a tiny video capsule, patients are being given the chance to “play” video-type games with their own body and watch as the video is projected onto a screen.

This allows them to see the capsule as it rolls through the gastrointestinal* tract* and use their body to manoeuvre* it from side to side.

The invention, called InsideOut, is a collaboration* between Monash University, RMIT and Deakin University and aims to involve patients and humanise* procedures.

Monash PhD student Zhuying Li helped design the technology and said it was about making patients view their healthcare in a different — and fun — light.

“Patients usually don’t engage with the procedure or their data – so what if they could?” she said.

“It made us think about if we could make a serious medical procedure more playful and engaging.”

Endoscopies are a common and simple medical procedure but they can often be the source of anxiety as patients are unaware of what is happening “inside.”

Ms Li said not only did it give patients a look at their own anatomy*, but it also broke down the barriers between doctor and patient.

“People like to quantify* their step counts and heartbeat, so what if they could know more about their interior too,” she said.

She said while InsideOut had only been trialled in healthy people, researchers were hopeful it could soon be used in hospitals and even non-medical settings.

“In the future we think patients in endoscopy can benefit from this and inspire future design to make other medical procedures more fun — and in non-medical play so designers can be inspired to use technologies to let people know more about their body,” Ms Li said.

FASCINATING FACTS

The entire adult human gastrointestinal tract from mouth to anus* is about 9m long.

It takes about 6-8 hours for food you eat to move through the stomach and small intestine.

How long it takes from eating foot to excreting* it as faeces* when you go to the toilet varies depending on the person and what they eat and how much they drink. It’s usually between two and five days.

GLOSSARY

gastrointestinal: to do with the digestive system

to do with the digestive system tract: passage or path

passage or path manoeuvre: move around to get through a space

move around to get through a space collaboration: working with someone together on something

working with someone together on something humanise: makes something more humane and civilised

makes something more humane and civilised anatomy: science to do with body structure

science to do with body structure quantify: measure

measure anus: the opening where poo leaves your body

the opening where poo leaves your body excreting: getting rid of, in this case pooing

getting rid of, in this case pooing faeces: poo

QUICK QUIZ

What is this invention called? What is it for? Who invented it? How long is the average human digestive system? How long does it take to digest food?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.