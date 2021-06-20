Flying car races set to take off after Aussie trials

technology Reading level: orange

A world-first “flying car” Grand Prix race series is planned for this year, after extensive* testing in the South Australian outback.

The Formula One-style Airspeeder EXA Series will see battery-powered race-craft compete at speeds of more than 190km/h.

The planned race series follows tests of the Alauda Airspeeder Mk3 in a secret location in outback South Australia, under the observation* of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

The Alauda Airspeeder Mk3 is a 4m-long multicopter* that weighs 130kg and has a thrust-to-weight ratio* exceeding* some of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft, such as the F15 fighter jet.

The Mk3 aircraft has room in its cockpit for a pilot, but at the moment is controlled by a robot linked up to a pilot on the ground.

“When the pilot turns their head, the robot turns their head,” said Matthew Pearson, founder of Alauda Aeronautics, the company that built the vehicle.

If the uncrewed races can be done safely, it is hoped to move pilots into the aircraft, which are fitted with sensors and radar systems that are designed to prevent midair crashes.

The vehicles are powered by batteries that provide power for about 15 minutes of flying. With races lasting 45 minutes, two pit stops would be required for battery swaps.

Mr Pearson said he brought together technical experts, engineers and designers from Formula One and people with high-performance automotive* and aviation* backgrounds to work on the project.

There are 10 Mk3s being built for the race series in the Adelaide headquarters of Alauda Aeronautics.

The Airspeeder EXA Series will feature three races in yet-to-be announced international locations, with the events streamed to a global audience.

Alauda flying race-craft in action

The races will take place on an “augmented reality*” course, which overlays a virtual environment on the physical world.

Mr Pearson said he hoped the race series would help improve the safety of the technology being used to design flying vehicles, just as road racing had improved car safety in the past.

“It’s not just racing for racing’s sake. Racing gave us seatbelts and disc brakes and rear vision mirrors,” he said.

GLOSSARY

extensive: covering a large amount

covering a large amount observation: close watch

close watch multicopter: aircraft with multiple rotors

aircraft with multiple rotors thrust-to-weight ratio: a comparison of how strongly an engine pushes compared to its weight. It is used to show how well an engine performs

a comparison of how strongly an engine pushes compared to its weight. It is used to show how well an engine performs exceeding: be greater than

be greater than automotive: to do with motor vehicles

to do with motor vehicles aviation: to do with flying and aircraft

to do with flying and aircraft augmented reality: a technology that places a computer image over a view of the real world

