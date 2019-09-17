technology Reading level: green

Australia’s first robotic shop opened for business on Tuesday, with three robots scooping and serving ice cream to customers.

At Niska ice cream bar at Melbourne’s Federation Square in Victoria, a social humanoid* robot named Pepper took the orders, Eka scooped the ice cream and Tony added the sauce and nuts and other condiments.

Pepper, Eka and Tony danced, waved flags, played records on an old-fashioned record player and changed costumes to deliver an interactive* experience with “a sense of theatre”.

Niska co-founder and CEO Kate Orlova said the company aimed to transform the retail* experience in Australia, with this ice cream bar just the first to feature the technology.

“There’s a huge opportunity to introduce robotics into a retail environment,” she said.

“We’d love to see robots in every store.”

And despite half of Australian workers surveyed recently reporting that their jobs have changed as a result of automation*, Ms Orlova said her robots were not created to replace traditional roles. Rather, they were designed to enhance* the overall customer experience.

“Robots can’t replace human beings. But what robots are good at doing is repetitive tasks, such as scooping ice cream. This frees up staff to focus on customer service while the ice cream is being served.”

WILL ROBOTS TAKE HUMANS’ JOBS?

A report released earlier this year by job company Hays revealed half of Australian workers surveyed said their jobs have changed as a result of automation and 18 per cent said their job responsibilities have been impacted “significantly” by automation, with their roles changing completely or becoming redundant*.

A further 32 per cent have seen only a “partial” effect.

Research from management company McKinsey suggests that 5 per cent of jobs will be fully automated in the future and about 60 per cent of jobs will have at least a third of the role’s tasks automated, according to online magazine Inside Retail.

Will the rise of AI take away our jobs?

