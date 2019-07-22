technology Reading level: green

Seven out of 10 families don’t sit down together for dinner every night, with many reluctant* to put down their phones and turn off the TV to eat, a survey shows.

Almost half of Australian families struggle to find enough to talk about over dinner, and may end up arguing instead of conversing*, the survey of 1000 adults reveals.

The research shows 80 per cent of families sometimes sit in silence, and 92 per cent say their digital devices stop them talking to each other.

The study suggests work is having a big impact on family togetherness*, with fewer than a quarter of parents who work full-time eating most nights with their children.

Overall, four in 10 Australian parents say their families find it hard to connect and share conversation at dinnertime, with television, mobile phones and tablets, and tiredness the things that most often get in the way of this.

How Smartphones Sabotage Your Brain’s Ability to Focus

However, the research commissioned* by food company Old El Paso shows many parents want to do things differently, with 95 per cent agreeing that conversation improves a meal.

Psychologist* Jocelyn Brewer said the findings ­reflected* the way Australian life was getting busier and more stressful for families.

“It’s not surprising to hear that 97 per cent of parents prefer meals where their family can laugh, connect, tell stories and share food,” she said.

The survey showed the most common dinnertime topic was what’s going on at school or work (74 per cent), followed by weekend plans (59 per cent).

Only one in 10 parents liked politics to be discussed.

All parents surveyed said they would like tools such as conversation cards to help improve their mealtimes.

GLOSSARY

reluctant: unwilling and hesitant

unwilling and hesitant conversing: having a conversation

having a conversation togetherness: being close together and interacting with people in a positive way

being close together and interacting with people in a positive way commissioned: ordered and paid for

ordered and paid for psychologist: scientist studying human mind and how it affects behaviour

scientist studying human mind and how it affects behaviour reflected: show what is happening

EXTRA READING

Compulsive phone use affects wellbeing

Kids can help keep families safe

How much screen time is too much?

Video games a family affair

QUICK QUIZ

How many adults were surveyed? How many families out of 100 eat in silence, according to the study? What does a psychologist do and why would they be an expert on this topic? What does the psychologist believe is causing this situation? Is politics a popular discussion topic for mealtimes?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

to come



CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Conduct your own survey

Are the findings in this article true of the people in your classroom? Conduct a survey to determine how families in your class spend their mealtimes together and if the students are happy with their family’s routines. You can choose which aspects of the findings you want to compare. You will need to frame your questions carefully to find out the information you need.

Remember that just because a family does not eat together or chat at mealtimes does not mean they do not talk. They may have found other opportunities to discuss things (ie, in the car).

After surveying your class, collate your data and compare it to the data in the article.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Mathematics, Personal and Social Capability



2. Extension

Conversation starter cards would be a good way to encourage positive family conversations at mealtimes. A conversation starter could be a simple question that each person has the opportunity to answer or the beginning of a sentence that each person has the opportunity to finish. They can be serious or funny but should be open ended to promote conversation.

Create a set of conversation cards (at least 12 but up to 24 would be a good number) that are suitable for a range of ages to discuss. You could write questions such as: If you were an animal what would you like to be and why?

Or a sentence starter such as: The funniest thing that has happened to me today was…

Along with these cards write a set of rules for families to follow so that conversations don’t end up in fights and arguments. These rules should encourage taking turns to speak, ensuring everyone is listened to and their answers respected (not laughed at or put down).

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability



VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight as many wow words or ambitious pieces of vocabulary that you can find in yellow. Discuss the meanings of these words and see if you can use them orally in another sentence.



HAVE YOUR SAY: Does your family eat dinner together? Do people use devices while they are eating? Are you happy with how your family eats meals? What could you improve?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.