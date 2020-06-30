Australian university students invent drone to help pollinate plants

technology Reading level: orange

Taking tips from nature, a team of mechanical engineering* students has invented a pollination drone that could one day replace bees.

Together with collaborators* in South Korea, the University of Adelaide students are perfecting their small aerial vehicle, which has a probe* to transfer pollen from one flower to another.

James Cartwright, 22, said the Adelaide group of students is mainly working on the flight control system.

“It will at least hover when we’re finished,” he said.

“The overall goal is for it to approach a flower and pollinate it, but we have a lot of work still to do.”

William Foster-Hall, 22, has enjoyed applying his knowledge “outside of the classroom”.

“The project has been challenging but also quite exciting,” he said.

“We’re at the forefront* of current research in mechanical and aeronautical* engineering, using technology that has not been tested or widely adopted*. There’s only a handful of other projects like this in the world.”

The Australian team of four, also including William Tam, 23, and Harshil Vinod, 22, has already put in a combined total of more than 400 hours work on the project.

They are working towards Ingenuity, an annual event organised by the Engineering, Computer and Mathematical Sciences Faculty at the University of Adelaide for students to showcase* their projects to the public, which is usually held in October.

Supervisor Associate Professor Rini Akmeliawati is excited about the potential for technology to meet growing demand for automation* in agriculture*. She’s especially looking forward to flight tests of the pollination drone next month.

“It’s very good, they’re progressing really well,” she said.

“They managed to manufacture the prototype*, put in and program the electronics including sensors, vision, control and communication systems, and get it to flap its wings accordingly*, which is really quite an achievement.”

Mr Cartwright said the flapping mechanism was based on the biology of the rhinoceros beetle, rather than that of the honey bee.

GLOSSARY

mechanical engineering: designing solutions to problems to do with mechanics or machines

designing solutions to problems to do with mechanics or machines collaborators: people you work with on a project

people you work with on a project probe: bit of equipment that sticks out from the body of something, such as the drone or an insect

bit of equipment that sticks out from the body of something, such as the drone or an insect forefront: the most important or leading position

the most important or leading position aeronautical: to do with getting things to fly

to do with getting things to fly adopted: took up, began using

took up, began using showcase: show something to others so they can see its benefits

show something to others so they can see its benefits automation: making things automatic

making things automatic agriculture: science and role of growing plants and animals and looking after the soil

science and role of growing plants and animals and looking after the soil prototype: first model so more can be made later on

first model so more can be made later on accordingly: as a result

QUICK QUIZ

What is the drone designed to do? Why could we need a drone to do this? Which university are the inventors from? What course are they studying? What other country is involved in this project?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Drone Bee

The article states that the supervisors of the project are excited about the potential for technology to meet the growing demand for automation in agriculture.

Using a drone to pollinate flowers is a big advancement in using technology to do something we normally rely on an insect to do.

Work with a partner to brainstorm and list some other ways that technology could be used to perform some agricultural tasks.

Agriculture is the art and science of cultivating the soil, growing crops and raising livestock. It includes the preparation of plant and animal products for people to use and their distribution to markets. Agriculture provides most of the world’s food and fabrics

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Design and Technologies, Critical and creative thinking, Personal and social

2. Extension

How do you think technology such as this pollination drone could affect the role of nature? Could this type of technology be dangerous to our ecosystem?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Kung Fu Punctuation

Pair up with the article between you and stand up to make it easy to demonstrate your Kung Fu Punctuation.

Practice reading one sentence at a time. Now read it again, while acting out the punctuation as you read.

Read and act 3 sentences before swapping with your partner.

Have 2 turns each.

Now as a challenge ask your partner to read a sentence out loud while you try and act out the punctuation. Can you keep up?

Swap over?

Try acting out 2 sentences.

Are you laughing yet?

Have fun acting out your punctuation.

