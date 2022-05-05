technology Reading level: green

The Irwin family is taking their passion for wildlife conservation into the crypto* world with the launch of their first non-fungible token* (NFT) project. If you don’t know what much of that means, you’re not alone – it is all part of the new digital frontier that is still taking shape.

The Irwins’ rare NFT project will consist of a series of digital artworks that can be purchased by the public, with each art focusing on a different Australia Zoo “Wildlife Warriors” animal.

In partnership with Australian-based technology start-up Meadow Labs, the project will be raising awareness and funds to protect Australia’s wildlife and wild places, a cause close to the heart of the Irwin family.

Where crypto refers broadly to digital currency, an NFT is a unique digital asset stored on a digital ledger* or blockchain* that can be sold or traded, but its unique identity means it cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided. Think of it as being a bit like your unique human fingerprint.

Each NFT token can take a different form, including a digital image or video. However, unlike bitcoin* or cryptocurrency, NFTs cannot be replicated*.

Robert Irwin, who helps run the family business on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast with his sister Bindi and mum Terri, said the new venture* would help continue their “Wildlife Warriors mission”.

“Any innovation that can help our conservation efforts, particularly one that shares our vision of protecting the planet, is something we’re thrilled to support,” the 18-year-old said.

“This green chain and new technology allows us a new avenue to continue to fight for the protection of our wildlife and wild places.”

Created with blockchain technology provider Algorand, the limited NFT series is being launched to mark the 20th anniversary of Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Warriors.

All proceeds will be donated towards Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors’ conservation efforts.

“It’s fantastic to see Australia Zoo and Meadow Labs bring wildlife conservation fundraising to the Algorand blockchain,” Algorand Foundation head of communities Australia Adriana Belotti said.

“I’m sure that collecting these NFTs will resonate with everyone who has a soft spot for the iconic Aussie wildlife, both here and abroad.”

See australiazoonfts.com for more information about the NFT release.

GLOSSARY

crypto: cryptocurrency, a digital, encrypted and decentralised medium of exchange

cryptocurrency, a digital, encrypted and decentralised medium of exchange non-fungible token: unique digital identifier that can’t be altered or replaced

unique digital identifier that can’t be altered or replaced authenticity: the quality of being genuine, original, legitimate

the quality of being genuine, original, legitimate ledger: log, record, account, system of storing transactions

log, record, account, system of storing transactions blockchain: digital system of recording information about buying and selling digital objects

digital system of recording information about buying and selling digital objects bitcoin: digital or virtual currency secured by cryptography, making it hard to counterfeit

digital or virtual currency secured by cryptography, making it hard to counterfeit replicated: copied, reproduced, duplicated

copied, reproduced, duplicated venture: new activity or plan of action, often in business

QUICK QUIZ

Who are the Irwins and where are they based? What will their NFT project consist of? The project will raise awareness and funds for which cause? Which anniversary will be marked by the release of the NFT series? Where will all proceeds be donated?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Create a design

Create a design for an image or a storyboard for a video that could be used for the Wildlife Warriors’ NFT project.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Visual Communication Design; Design and Technologies; Science

2. Extension

Can you think of any other ways that technology like NFTs could be used to help to protect endangered wildlife? Brainstorm as many ideas that you can think of.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.