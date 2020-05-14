Aussie AI song takes global music prize

technology Reading level: orange

An Australian song written using artificial intelligence has won a new international music competition.

The song, Beautiful the World, was one of 13 entries in the AI Song Contest, hosted by Dutch radio station VPRO.

The competition invited Eurovision member countries to submit a three-minute song in the Eurovision style made partly or wholly* by artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is when computers think, work and learn more like how we expect humans to do.

Beautiful the World was composed by a team of computer scientists, producers and musicians led by Sydney production studio Uncanny Valley, which worked with RMIT University’s Dr Sandra Uitdenbogerd and the University of NSW.

Dr Uitdenbogerd said its creation took on new relevance* as the challenging events of 2020 – including bushfires and a global pandemic – unfolded.

“When we started this process we were still reeling* from the bushfires,” Uitdenbogerd said.

“So we used our AI processes to turn koala grunts, kookaburra laughs, and Tassie devil barks into a kind of instrument, reflecting our concern for all the wildlife dying in the bushfires.

“As the year progressed, coronavirus hit and so we all had to stay at home – many of the lyrics speak to this experience, such as the ‘welcome home’ refrain* in the pre-chorus, and the line ‘flying from this world that has gone apart’.

“So you can treat it as a bit of fun, but lines such as ‘the music of the earth has arrived’ do also give it that serious message of: ‘look after each other, and look after the planet’.”

All these lyrics – along with the melody – were created using a combination of AI processes and human intervention*.

Producers from Uncanny Valley used algorithms — a set of rules for a computer to follow — to turn samples of 200 Eurovision songs into new melodies.

Perhaps the most famous of these samples was ABBA’s 1974 hit Waterloo.

Lyrics were generated by feeding “seed” words into a computer, which then spat out a series of phrases that were selected by the producers.

Dr Uitdenbogerd’s role was to provide an algorithmic “pattern matching” technique, which can match words and melodies together.

The winner was decided by a mix of popular vote and a panel of AI experts.

In a written statement, the judges commented on the high quality of the entries.

“Composing a song with AI is hard because you have all the creative challenges that come with song writing, but you also have to juggle with getting the machine learning right.

“Overall, we were delighted by the diversity* and collaboration* within the teams.

“They not only pushed the boundaries of their personal creativity, but also gave the audience a look into the exciting future of human-AI musical collaboration.”

Contest founder and VPRO editor Karen van Dijk said the teams had made the most out of the creative possibilities of artificial intelligence.

“In my opinion, some songs would not be out of place in the official Eurovision Song Contest,” she said.

Dr Uitdenbogerd, who was up at 4.30am Australian time to watch the livestream announcement of the winner from the Netherlands, said that after a good nap, she was starting to think about what was next.

“There is some talk of composing Australia’s Eurovision song for next year, but we’ll have to wait and see!”

This is an edited version of a story first published by RMIT and republished with permission.

GLOSSARY

wholly: completely

completely relevance: state of being connected or related

state of being connected or related reeling: feeling shocked

feeling shocked refrain: short part of a song that is repeated

short part of a song that is repeated intervention: involvement

involvement diversity: a range of different things or people

a range of different things or people collaboration: working together

