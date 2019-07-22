technology Reading level: orange

A man wearing a jetpack has flown around Sydney Harbour, to the amazement of tourists exploring the Sydney Opera House.

Australian businessman David Mayman has spent 12 years developing the jetpack and nine years waiting to fly around Sydney Harbour on it, after a 2010 flight by the Opera House in a jet-powered rocket belt landed him in the water.

“I left Australia 24 years ago and it’s great to be flying (at the Sydney Opera House),” Mr Mayman told The Australian newspaper.

“I’ve flown all over the world but I haven’t flown here.”

Despite crash-landing in the harbour nine years ago, Mr Mayman said he wasn’t nervous for the flight, which was a celebration of the soon-to-be-released documentary Own the Sky following his 12-year journey.

“I trust in the jetpack, I have been personally involved with designing and building it and, of course, something can go wrong but I try and fly relatively* conservatively*,” Mr Mayman said.

The deafening sound of the six engines of the jetpack firing up drew a massive crowd harbourside on Sunday as people watched mesmerised* as Mr Mayman flew from the Man O’ War steps next to the Opera House, around Mrs Macquarie’s Chair and under the shadow of the Opera House sails.

Mr Mayman, who is petrified* of heights but has dreamt of flying since he was a boy, said that dream trumped* any fear and any angst* or frustration he came up against while developing the jetpack.

“It takes a kind of obsession* and insanity* to do something that everyone says is impossible,” Mr Mayman said. “There was a lot of anguish* along the way.

“The problem when you’re doing something that’s totally new is there is no playbook* to follow; you find the best engineers and you work with them, and then you have to find engines and build computers that haven’t been needed before.”

The jetpack weighs about 35kg, and straps on like a hiking backpack. With six engines, it can fly up to 5km high.

Once the engines are fired up, the jetpack becomes completely weightless.

“The feeling of flying with it is amazing. I still haven’t been able to fully describe it,” Mr Mayman said.

“On one side, it’s really intense because you have these incredibly powerful engines and in my right hand I have my throttle*, but on the other side it’s very gentle, and when you take off, it gently lifts you off the ground.

“You look down and there’s nothing below you — the earth just disappears and it’s amazing.”

Personal Jetpacks: Is This the Future of Transportation?

ANOTHER INCREDIBLE FLYING MACHINE

Later this week a Frenchman will try to fly his jet-powered hoverboard across the English Channel from France to England.

Franky Zapata is expected to cross Sangatte near Calais, France to St Margaret’s Bay near Dover, England in 20 minutes. He will fly at speeds of up to 140km/h and will refuel halfway.

Mr Zapata wowed crowds at Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 in Paris when he flew his hoverboard at just more than 300km/h over the top of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as part of a military display.

He calls his invention Flyboard Air and hopes to sell it to the French military. On Bastille Day he was nicknamed the “flying soldier” as he was carrying a fake gun as part of his costume.

The hoverboard looks like the one used by the character Marty McFly, played by Michael J Fox, in the Back to the Future films.

The businessman and inventor developed the turbine-engine* powered board in his garage at home.

French Inventor Wows Bastille Day Crowd With Flyboard Display

GLOSSARY

relatively: when compared to other things

when compared to other things conservatively: in a cautious way

in a cautious way mesmerised: transfixed, having someone’s complete attention

transfixed, having someone’s complete attention petrified: terrified

terrified trumped: was better than

was better than angst: feeling of anxiety or dread

feeling of anxiety or dread obsession: something you are completely fixed on and can’t think about anything else

something you are completely fixed on and can’t think about anything else insanity: craziness

craziness anguish: pain or suffering

pain or suffering playbook: rule or instruction book

rule or instruction book throttle: controls the fuel into an engine to make it work harder or not as hard

controls the fuel into an engine to make it work harder or not as hard turbine engine: a type of jet engine

QUICK QUIZ

What happened on David Mayman’s 2010 Sydney Harbour flight? How high can the jetpack fly? What does the jetpack weigh? Will the hoverboard have enough fuel to get all the way across the English Channel? What date is Bastille Day, France’s national day?

