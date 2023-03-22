3D printers used seven ingredients to create cheesecakes

technology Reading level: green

The new “must-have” kitchen appliance* could soon be a 3D printer, with cheesecake first on the menu.

In a recent article for npj Science of Food, researchers demonstrated* the capabilities* of a digital cooking approach using edible food inks to create a variety of cheesecake designs.

The team of researchers, led by Jonathan Blutinger, experimented* with seven ingredients – graham cracker, peanut butter, Nutella, banana puree, strawberry jam, cherry drizzle, and frosting – to perfect their designs.

By using graham crackers as a foundation* and peanut butter and Nutella as supporting layers for the softer ingredients, such as banana and jam, they were able to achieve the best results.

While still in its early stages, 3D food printing has the potential to revolutionise* the way we prepare and enjoy food.

Beyond cheesecake, the possibilities for 3D food printing are endless. By using laser cooking and precision heating, chefs may soon be able to create food experiences that are customised* down to a millimetre scale.

This could open up a whole new world of culinary* possibilities.

In addition to offering exciting new ways to cook, 3D food printing also has the potential to improve food safety by reducing the need for human handling.

This is especially important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where there has been a greater emphasis on food safety and hygiene.

