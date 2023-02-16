sport Reading level: green

The biggest show on earth is heading to Brisbane in 2032, as the city gears up to host the Olympics and Paralympics Summer Games.

The countdown to this elite sporting event is on and the organisers want to hear from you. Young people up to the age of 18 are being asked to share their ideas for what can be achieved ahead of the Brisbane 2032 games as part of the Young People’s Hopes and Dreams Survey.

The Queensland Government will host a Brisbane 2032 Legacy Forum* next month where some of Australia’s best will come together to help shape the Legacy Plan.

You could even be invited to attend the Forum by sharing your vision.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said every Australian will have the opportunity to send a message to Forum delegates* on their hopes and dreams for 2032 and beyond, and provide direct feedback on the vision and priorities developed at the Legacy Forum.

For Olympic bronze medallist and world champion javelin thrower Kelsey-Lee Barber, she hopes the 2032 Olympics leaves the legacy of ambition and excellence.

Kids News caught up with the Queensland Academy of Sport scholarship holder at the recent opening of the National Throws Centre in Brisbane.

“This is a facility that will deliver gold medals for Australia in 2032 … and more importantly, a legacy for decades to come,” Barber said.

Barber is hoping the new National Throws Centre (which will incorporate javelin, shot put, discus and hammer throw) will trigger* bold dreams.

“I am a big believer in that no one should cap their dreams – go big,” she said.

“Dreams are there to chase, and to provide motivation – but they can only come true if you have the courage to chase them.”

During Sydney’s 2000 Olympic Games, Barber and her parents made the move from South Africa to a dairy farm in northeast Victoria – she was only eight at the time but became immediately captivated* by the feats* of Cathy Freeman who won gold in the 400 metres race.

“I just wanted to be part of it … by 2032 I see myself in the coaching space and I have no doubt, our Australian throwers will have graduated through this (National Throws) centre,” she said.

What are your hopes and dreams are for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Complete the survey at:

haveyoursay.dsdilgp.qld.gov.au/brisbane2032-legacy-plan-qld-gov-au/survey_tools/youth-hopes-and-dreams-survey

GLOSSARY

legacy forum: the strategy on how the future will take shape

delegates: a person who is chosen to speak or act for others

trigger: to inspire

captivated: to charm or be fascinated by someone

feats: a big achievement

QUICK QUIZ

When are the Brisbane Olympics? When and where were the last time the Olympics were held in Australia? Where was Kelsey-Lee Barber born? Kelsey-Lee Barber won an Olympic medal in which sport? What does Kelsey-Lee Barber think she will be doing in 2032?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Your hopes and dreams for 2032

What would you share with the Legacy Forum? Write a letter to the Forum explaining your hopes and dreams and why they should be part of the Legacy Plan.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Civics and Citizenship, Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

“Go big”. Write a story or create an artwork based on this idea. Your purpose is to inspire other kids to follow Kelsey-Lee’s advice.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical education, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Acrostic poem

Think of a word that you associate with the Olympics (for example, athlete, medal, compete, glory, et cetera) and create an acrostic poem to share about the upcoming Brisbane Olympic Games. Try to include varied words throughout your poem to maintain the interest of the reader.