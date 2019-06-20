sport Reading level: green

A determined* David Warner wants to keep making up for lost time after powering Australia to a 48-run win over Bangladesh at the World Cup.

Warner hit his second century of the tournament with a cracking* score of 166, as Australia all but secured their semi-final spot at Trent Bridge.

The left-hander’s knock* helped take Australia to 5-381, before Bangladesh responded with 8-333 in the highest scoring World Cup match of all time.

But in an absolute run-fest*, it was Warner who shone brightest. Just weeks into his return from the 12-month international ban, he is topping the run-scoring charts with 447 at an average of 89.40 runs.

The century marked the 16th of his career, drawing him equal with former Aussie player Adam Gilchrist in third on the all-time list for Australia.

An honest Warner admitted in an on-field interview he was “trying to make up for that year” in which he was banned over the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

“For me it’s about going out there and putting my best foot forward for the team and trying to score as many runs as I can.”

David Warner dominates Bangladesh

After combining for a 121-run opening stand with Aaron Finch (53) Warner and Usman Khawaja (89) then put on 192 off just 142 balls for the second wicket.

Warner started slower — his hundred coming off 110 balls — before exploding into action with his final 66 runs from just 37 deliveries. He was eventually dismissed after being caught.

Mushfiqur Rahim also struck an unbeaten 102 for Bangladesh in their side’s highest ever one-day total.

Aussie bowlers Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis all took two wickets before Bangladesh rallied late, but the high run target set by Australia was too much.

The win means Australia are now first on the World Cup ladder on 10 points and could only miss the finals if they lose their last three games and a number of other results go against them.

Australia plays games against England and New Zealand at Lord’s in London next week.

GLOSSARY

determined: very focused on achieving something

very focused on achieving something cracking: impressive

impressive knock: score

score run-fest: high scoring match

EXTRA READING

Super Sam scores four goals for Matildas

Giddy up for world’s biggest hobby horse sports

QUICK QUIZ

How many runs has David Warner scored overall at the World Cup? How many centuries has he scored in his international career? At which oval was the match against Bangladesh played? Warner scored his final 66 runs off how many balls? Name the three Aussie bowlers who each took two wickets.

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

to come

VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight all the openers you can find in blue. Discuss if they are powerful and varied openers or not. Why do you think the journalist has used a mix of simple and power openers? Would you change any, and why?

HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you think Australia can go on to win the World Cup? Why?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will show until approved by editors.