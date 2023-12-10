READING LEVEL: GREEN

Despite losing to Canada in their final game of 2023, the Matildas might just dare to dream of a maiden* Olympic medal after two of their toughest rivals* fell short of qualifying for next year’s Paris Olympics.

This week Germany and the Netherlands booked their places at Europe’s Women’s Nations League finals, where they will also fight for spots at the 2024 Olympics. But there was heartbreak for England, who missed out despite thrashing* Scotland 6-0 on Wednesday (AEDT).

Germany drew 0-0 in Wales, but secured their passage thanks to Iceland’s 1-0 win over Denmark.

Lionesses Mary Earps and Lucy Bronze react after being edged out of Olympics contention by the Netherlands. England are now out of Europe’s Women’s Nations League finals, despite soundly beating Scotland 6-0 in Glasgow this week. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Netherlands needed a 95th minute goal from Damaris Egurrola to see them to a 4-0 win over Belgium, which meant they edged out England on goal difference in Group A1 despite the World Cup runners-up hammering the Scots in Glasgow.

The Dutch and the Germans will now join France and world champions Spain in the semi-finals in February.

The two finalists will qualify for the 2024 Olympics. If France, who are guaranteed a place as hosts of Paris 2024, reach the final, the team that wins the third-place playoff will also progress.

Gemma Evans of Wales clears as Germany's Sjoeke Nusken closes in. The 0-0 draw was enough to secure Germany’s spot at Europe’s Women’s Nations League finals thanks to Iceland’s 1-0 defeat of Denmark. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

England had hoped to gain an Olympic place for a Great Britain team, which would have included their Scottish opponents, and they went into the final round of games level on points with the Netherlands, but with the Dutch holding a two-goal advantage.

England quickly laid on the pressure in their match, with Alex Greenwood and Beth Mead bracketing* two goals in two minutes from Lauren James to give them a 4-0 halftime lead.

The Dutch, meanwhile, were only leading Belgium 1-0 through a 34th minute goal from Lineth Beerensteyn.

Dutch players celebrate their win against Belgium at Tilburg in the Netherlands, which ended England’s chances of qualifying for the Olympics. Picture: Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images

The English further advanced their position when Fran Kirby added a fifth goal four minutes into the second half.

At that point, England had a two-goal advantage over the Dutch, but the Lionesses then ran into some determined defence from the Scots, who also went close, forcing a fine save from Mary Earps.

Beerensteyn added a second to give the Dutch hope, but the evening changed dramatically in stoppage time.

First, Egurrola found the back of the net to give the Dutch the advantage. That was followed by Lucy Bronze scoring a sixth for England but, even as they were celebrating, Egurrola snatched a second to send the Netherlands through.

“(Coach) Sarina (Wiegman) made sure we knew what was happening, and we knew what we were supposed to do,” said England forward Mead.

“We got the goals late on, we thought we had maybe gotten over the line, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”

Dutch players Danielle van de Donk, left, and Lineth Beerensteyn were all smiles at the Koning Willem II Stadium in Tilburg after booking their places at Europe’s Women’s Nations League finals, where they will also fight for an Olympic spot. Picture: Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images

Sweden also missed out on Olympic qualification after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, meaning Sweden won’t be at the Olympics for the first time since women’s football was introduced.

The football world was struggling to comprehend that two of the biggest powerhouses* in women’s football won’t get to play in the Olympics.

But Australian fans were rejoicing; should they qualify, the Matildas won’t have to face two teams that beat them at the FIFA World Cup.

England beat the Matildas 3-1 in the semi-finals, before Sweden defeated the Aussies 2-0 in the third place playoff.

Sweden also beat the Matildas 4-2 in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Matildas’ number 9 Caitlin Foord battled for the ball against Canada’s Ashley Lawrence during the second half on December 5 in Vancouver, Canada, but Australia lost both friendlies to the Canadians. Picture: Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images for Football Australia

Despite losing two friendlies to Canada in the past week, the Matildas are on track to qualify for the Olympics after three comfortable wins over Iran, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines.

They will need to beat Uzbekistan in a two-legged playoff in February to book their place in the 12-team competition at the Paris Olympics.

The Matildas finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in their best ever result.

They also finished fourth on home soil at this year’s FIFA World Cup and will be desperate to go at least one better in Paris.

Number 16 Hayley Raso runs for the ball during the Matildas’ final game of 2023, which they lost to the Canadian hosts in Vancouver, British Columbia. Picture: Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images for Football Australia

GLOSSARY

maiden: the first one or the first time

the first one or the first time rivals: competitors, opponents, adversaries

competitors, opponents, adversaries thrashing: a heavy defeat of a sporting opponent

a heavy defeat of a sporting opponent bracketing: when two players provide cover for one player

when two players provide cover for one player powerhouses: those with great power, influence and standing

QUICK QUIZ

Which two countries booked their places at Europe’s Women’s Nations League finals this week? Which two countries have been eliminated from Olympic contention? Who did the Matildas lose against in their last two games on 2023? Who do the Matildas have to beat to qualify for the Paris Olympics next year? Since women’s football was introduced as an Olympic sport, how many times has Sweden failed to qualify?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Olympic glory

It’s been amazing to see the rise of the Matildas women’s soccer team and how it has improved the popularity of women’s sport all around the country.

If you have dreams of playing for the Matildas or any other sporting team in the 2028 LA Olympics or the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, what do you need to think of now to help you achieve your goal?

Training:

Diet:

Practise:

Goals:

Ambitions:

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

What’s your prediction for the Matildas at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

What sort of fanfare can they expect from Australian fans?

What reception would they get if they brought home a medal?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Explicit lesson plan: Soccer stories

Objective: This activity aims to engage students in discussing soccer tournaments, encouraging creative expression, and understanding the challenges and excitement of the Matildas’ quest to qualify for the Olympics.

Instructions:

Have students pair up and practise their fluency reading the article before engaging the students in a group discussion using these questions:

a. What was the article about?

b. Which teams qualified for the Olympics?

c. Why was it a heartbreak for some teams?

d. Why are the Matildas excited about the upcoming Olympic qualification?

e. What are the challenges the Matildas faced in previous tournaments?

Reflective discussion: Wrap up the introduction by asking the students’ favourite parts about soccer tournaments and the excitement of the Matildas’ upcoming journey to the Olympics. Emphasise teamwork, resilience, and the spirit of sportsmanship.

Based on the age and ability of the students, choose an appropriate activity from below:

Creative writing – the Matildas’ story: Ask the students to write a short story or a paragraph about the Matildas’ journey to qualify for the Olympics. Encourage them to include challenges faced, victories achieved, and their hopes for the upcoming tournament.

Encourage students to re-read their work to make sure it is clear and makes sense, before sharing it with someone else. Editing prompt: Can you edit and uplevel any of your VCOP to make your writing more engaging for the audience?

Create soccer commentary: Divide the students into pairs. One student acts as a commentator, describing a soccer match, while the other becomes a player or a fan, reacting to the game. Rotate roles after a few minutes.

Additional tasks:

Design team uniforms: Provide materials like paper, crayons and markers. Ask the students to design a new soccer uniform for the Matildas for the upcoming Olympics. Encourage them to include Australian symbols or anything that represents the team.

Roleplay: Divide the students into teams and let them create a short play or skit about a soccer match. One team could represent the Matildas and the other could portray a rival team. Encourage them to include celebrations, goals and teamwork in their skit.

Predict the outcome: In groups, have the students predict what could happen in the Matildas’ matches during the Olympic qualifiers against Uzbekistan. Each group can draw or write their predictions and share them with the class.

Allow the children to share their stories or drawings with the class. Encourage discussions about what they included in their stories or drawings and why they made those choices. Introduce peer or personal feedback as a way of reflecting on their learning.