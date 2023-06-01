Thanasi Kokkinakis survives gruelling five-set battle in Paris

sport Reading level: green

Australian tennis star Thanasi Kokkinakis has celebrated one of his toughest victories, channelling* all his fighting spirit to claim a second round French Open win over a former champion.

Kokkinakis outlasted* 2015 Roland Garros champion, Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, in a five-set marathon* to prevail 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3.

Kokkinakis, 27, was left to regret a slow start to the fourth set tie-break* as Wawrinka raced to a 5-0 lead to ultimately force a deciding set.

But Kokkinakis opened the fifth set with a 4-0 run. Wawrinka then saved four match points, but couldn’t stop the courageous* Aussie, who won in four hours and 38 minutes.

It was a huge relief for Kokkinakis to prevail*, having lost a previous five set, second round epic to British champion Andy Murray at the Australian Open in January.

“The first set and a half he was playing I think the best tennis he can play,” said Kokkinakis.

“I was just trying to hang in there. I lost a match in a Grand Slam* earlier this year against Murray from two sets to love* (up); I didn’t want to do it against another legend*.

“Having 40/0 (in the last game), you can imagine the things coming into my mind. He never went away. It seemed like when he was down, he was playing better tennis, but I just trusted myself and I’m so happy.

“Back in the third round on clay*, who would’ve thought it for an Australian, but my game suits it here, I love it.

“2015 was the last time I won a match at Roland Garros* and I made the third round … I love the energy, I love the atmosphere and we’ll see what happens.”

Kokkinakis will now face Karen Khachanov, the big hitting Russian who ended Kokkinakis’ childhood friend and doubles partner Nick Kyrgios’ golden run at the US Open last year.

GLOSSARY

tenacious: unwilling to accept defeat or stop doing or trying something

unwilling to accept defeat or stop doing or trying something channelling: directing, guiding along some desired course

directing, guiding along some desired course outlasted: staying energetic and determined longer than the other person

staying energetic and determined longer than the other person marathon: any contest or event of greater length, duration and endurance than normal

any contest or event of greater length, duration and endurance than normal tie-break: an extra game played when the score in a set is 6-6

an extra game played when the score in a set is 6-6 courageous: brave, having courage, shows strong and determined effort

brave, having courage, shows strong and determined effort prevail: triumph, win, to succeed

triumph, win, to succeed Grand Slam: also known as the Majors, these are the world’s most important tournaments

also known as the Majors, these are the world’s most important tournaments love: nil, zero, a tennis score that represents no points

nil, zero, a tennis score that represents no points legend: someone who has been very successful and is greatly admired, whose accomplishments are famous

someone who has been very successful and is greatly admired, whose accomplishments are famous clay: refers to the court surface; the Roland Garros is the only clay Grand Slam

refers to the court surface; the Roland Garros is the only clay Grand Slam Roland Garros: the French Open itself and the physical stadium venue, which has hosted the tournament since 1928 and is named for a French WWI hero who died in 1918

QUICK QUIZ

In which round of the French Open was the match played? What year did Kokkinakis’ opponent Stan Wawrinka win the French Open? How may match points did Wawrinka save before Kokkinakis’ match point? Kokkinakis went down to which player in another five set epic at this year’s Australian Open? In what year did Kokkinakis last win a match on the famous Roland Garros court?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Is Thanasi a good role model?

“Thanasi is a good role model for kids who play tennis or other sports, but not for any other kids.”

Do you agree or disagree with this statement? Use information in the story and your own ideas to write a paragraph explaining your opinion on this question.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social Capability; Health and Physical Education

2. Extension

“I just trusted myself.” Use this sentence in a story.

Time: Allow 25 minutes for this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social Development

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you were there during the event being discussed in the article, or for the interview.

Create a conversation between two characters from the article – you may need or want to include yourself as one of the characters. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.