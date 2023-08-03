Teen footy stars chosen for the All Australian squad

sport Reading level: green

Australia’s up-and-coming Aussie rules stars have been revealed.

A selection of the sport’s best young players have been picked from the School Sport Australia under-15 titles to play in the All Australian boys’ and girls’ teams.

Victoria’s success at the recent School Sport under-15 AFL titles saw several players from both the Navy and White teams selected.

Victoria Navy won both titles in the girls and boys, beating Queensland and Western Australia last Saturday in Ballarat.

Twelve players have been selected from those winning teams in the squad.

From Victoria Navy’s boys team, forward Mitch Toner was selected, while sons of former AFL players Levi West (Scott West) and Cody Walker (Andrew Walker) were also picked.

They were joined by Darcy Harrington, Lachlan Hicks, Jack Surkitt.

From the girls Navy team, Bailee Martin, Emily Rankin, Maya Duane, Bridie Neale, Piper Dixon and Sophia Green were picked.

In the White teams, for both boys and girls, five players were picked.

Every state has had one player picked in both teams following the tournament.

Here is each team and who was selected.

BOYS ALL AUSTRALIAN TEAM

1. Taj Murray – Palm Beach Currumbin State High School (QLD)

2. Thatcher Simmons – St Mark’s Anglican Community School (WA)

3. Mason McGroder – Trinity Grammar School (NSW)

4. Mitch Toner – Caulfield Grammar School (VIC NAVY)

5. Blake Newton – Cathedral College (VIC WHITE)

6. Darcy Harrington – St Joseph’s College (VIC NAVY)

7. Lucas Robinson – Hale School (WA)

8. Jackson Jarvis – Palm Beach Currumbin State High School (QLD)

9. Kye Omerod – Leeming Senior High School (WA)

10. Harvie Cooke – Assumption College (VIC WHITE)

11. Lachlan Hicks – Wesley College (VIC NAVY)

12. Jack Gordon – Henley High School (SA)

13. Archie Devine – St Virgil’s College (TAS)

14. Isaac Dixon – Daramalan College (ACT)

15. Jai Debono – Chisholm Catholic College (WA)

16. Naite Slaide – Prince Alfred College (SA)

17. Jack Surkitt – St Bede’s College (VIC NAVY)

18. Jayden Clarke – Scotch College (WA)

19. Jermaine Miller – Trinity College South (SA)

20. Cody Walker – St Joseph’s College (VIC NAVY)

21. Angus Tippett – Kardinia International College (VIC WHITE)

22. Drew Clarke – South coast Baptist College (WA)

23. Lucas Roberts – Kooringal High School (NSW)

24. Levi West – Buckley Park College (VIC NAVY)

25. Cooper Hodge – St Laurence’s College (QLD)

GIRLS ALL AUSTRALIAN TEAM

1. Grace Tracey – St Mary’s Star of the Sea College (NSW)

2. Mia Geere – Clayfield College (QLD)

3. Bailee Martin – Caulfield Grammar School (VIC NAVY)

4. Miya Endersby – Nuriootpa High School (SA)

5. Matilda Lange – Calvin Christian School (TAS)

6. Brooklyn Gurbiel – Darling Range Sports College (WA)

7. Emily Rankin – Luther College (VIC NAVY)

8. Enah Desic – Marsden State High School (QLD)

9. Marlee Black – Padua College (VIC WHITE)

10. Rose Bell – Xavier High School (NSW)

11. Emma Charlton – Tatachilla Lutheran College (SA)

12. Leila-Jayne Atkins – Scottsdale High School (TAS)

13. Maya Duane – Loreto Mandeville Hall (VIC NAVY)

14. Molly Ferguson – Sunshine Coast Grammar School (QLD)

15. Morgan Stevens – Melrose High School (ACT)

16. Emily Mableson – Westminster School (SA)

17. Majella Day – Kildare Catholic College (NSW)

18. Bridie Neale – Luther College (VIC NAVY)

19. Piper Dixon – Maribyrnong Secondary College (VIC NAVY)

20. Raffael Braviello – St Teresa’s Catholic College (QLD)

21. Maddison Meagher – Eltham College (VIC WHITE)

22. Jade Brazier – Canberra High School (ACT)

23. Sophia Green – Box Hill Senior Secondary School (VIC NAVY)

24. Heidi de Saxe – Redlands (NSW)

25. Arybella Nelson – Mater Dei College (WA)

OPTUS OFFERS $3000 GRANT FOR YOUNG AUSSIES

Other aspiring young Aussie athletes can start chasing their dreams with a $3000 grant from Optus.

Australians aged 13 to 19 years old have been encouraged go for gold like the Matildas and chase their dreams with Optus’ national Inspiration Grants initiative, worth $192,000.

The official supporter and broadcaster of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Optus is awarding 64 inspiration grants, each valued at $3000, to teenagers all over the country.

Tennis champion Ash Barty hopes Aussie teens will seek out “what truly inspires them” in their bid to win thousands of dollars worth of grant money.

“My own journey has taught me to find fulfilment from the process, not the results, and to enjoy every moment,” Barty said.

“Dream big, and believe you can make your dreams happen.”

Aussie teenagers don’t have to just be interested in sports to apply for the grant – their passion can be in arts, science and more.

The grant can be used for anything, such as equipment or lessons, to help young Aussies get one step closer to their dreams.

As part of the application, teenagers need to answer: “What future goal are you inspired to say yes to, and how would this grant help you achieve this goal?”

Applications close Sunday, August 20, as the FIFA Women’s World Cup comes to an end.

To apply, visit optus.com.au/grants

GLOSSARY

squad: team

team tournament: a sporting contest where players play a series of games to decide the winner

a sporting contest where players play a series of games to decide the winner aspiring: trying to achieve something

trying to achieve something initiative: program or scheme

program or scheme fulfilment: satisfaction or happiness with the way things are

QUICK QUIZ

1. What age group were the players picked from?

2. How many players were picked from Victoria Navy?

3. What size grant can teens win through Optus’ Inspiration Grants initiative?

4. What sort of things can you pay for with the grants?

5. What question do you need to answer when you apply for the grant?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Design two banners

Design two special banners. One for the Girls All Australian Team and one for the Boys All Australian Team to run through at their first game. Remember that your banner must be inspiring for the players and honour their achievement!

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Visual Communication Design

2. Extension

To apply for the grant, you would have to write an answer to this question: “What future goal are you inspired to say yes to, and how would this grant help you achieve this goal?”

Write your answer to the question. Remember to make your answer detailed and convincing.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Social and Personal Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read out your headlines to a partner and discuss what the article will be about based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in just your few, short words. Does it do the article justice? Will it capture the audience’s attention the way you hoped? Would you want to read more?

Consider how a headline or title is similar to using short, sharp sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complex ones. Go through the last text you wrote and highlight any short, sharp sentences that capture the audience.