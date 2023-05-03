sport Reading level: green

Tasmania will get an AFL team in a historic expansion of the competition.

After decades of pushing for inclusion in the national game, the Apple Isle will field its own side after league chief executive Gillon McLachlan travelled to Hobart to sign agreements with the Tasmanian government on Wednesday morning.

The deal includes a partnership to construct the 23,000-seat waterfront stadium at Macquarie Point.

McLachlan said the plans was for the team to join the national competition in 2028, with a date for Tasmania’s AFL Women’s outfit to be confirmed “shortly”.

“For our national game of Australian rules football and for the state of Tasmania, this feels really big. Historic,” McLachlan said.

“Big for football, big for Tasmanians, big for all AFL supporters.”

But the obvious name for footy’s 19th team – the Tasmanian Devils – could be a hard deal to negotiate*.

The Tasmanian team would need to reach a commercial arrangement* with entertainment giant Warner Bros to use the Tasmanian Devils as its official* name.

New AFL chief executive elect Andrew Dillon, who takes over the top job from McLachlan next year plans, to allow the Tasmanian people to choose the name of the new team, but the Tasmanian Devils would be a favourite.

The AFL already uses the Tasmanian Devils name for its Under-18 side in the Coates Talent League, having registered it as a trademark* through the Australian government.

But it is understood the commercial trademark is owned by Warner Bros Entertainment for the cartoon character that has been made famous across the world.

If the Tasmanian people decided they were set on the Tasmanian Devils name, the new team would likely have to reach some agreement because they would be commercialising* the name to sell on merchandise and apparel.

The only other likely option – the Tasmanian Tigers – is clearly not available given Richmond uses the Tigers moniker.

Dillon made clear on Monday night the name was a decision for the state, but also flagged a potential* issue with the Devils name.

“I am not across that one, but I do know there is something with Warner Bros, but (I am) not 100 per cent across that one,” he told SEN Radio.

“I have got an absolutely open mind, the name of the Tasmanian team should be owned by the people of Tasmania.”

The other option for the league would be to come up with a different name, with the NBL’s team in the state named the Tasmania JackJumpers.

As well as having a say in the club’s name, fans will also be asked to have a say about the logo, guernsey and team song.

GLOSSARY

unanimously: without opposition; with the agreement of all people involved

without opposition; with the agreement of all people involved negotiate: to have formal discussions with someone in order to reach an agreement with them

to have formal discussions with someone in order to reach an agreement with them arrangement: a plan or preparation for a future event

a plan or preparation for a future event official: to describe something that has been announced publicly by someone in a position of authority

to describe something that has been announced publicly by someone in a position of authority trademark: a name or symbol that a company uses on its products and that cannot legally be used by another company

a name or symbol that a company uses on its products and that cannot legally be used by another company commercialising: to make money from it

to make money from it potential: something that can develop or become actual

something that can develop or become actual presumably: it is very likely to be the case, although you are not certain

EXTRA READING

Kids to help design 2026 Comm Games mascot

Dark side of Friday night footy

Girls ride wave of media success

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of the proposed AFL team for Tasmania? Why might it be difficult for the team to use this name? Who would the team need to negotiate with to use this name? What is the other likely name option for the team, and why is it not available? What did the new AFL chief executive elect, Andrew Dillon, say about the name of the team?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Pick the Name

What do you think the new team should be called? Think of the perfect name and use it to create a design for the new team’s logo.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Visual Communication Design.

2. Extension

Do you think that it is fair that the new team must make a deal with Warner Bros to use the name Tasmanian Devils? Write a short report for Kids News that will help other kids understand your point of view.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Economics and Business.

VCOP ACTIVITY

Proper noun police

A proper noun is a noun that names a particular person, place or thing. It always has a capital letter.

How many proper nouns can you find within this article? Find them all and sort them into the category of name, place, time (date/month).

Can you find any proper nouns included in your writing?

What are they?

Can you sort them into their categories?