Steve Smith shares his inside tips on batting and slips catching

sport Reading level: green

The cover drive is arguably cricket’s most photogenic shot and Australian player Steve Smith has scored plenty of runs from this magnificent stroke.

But the 31-year-old, speaking on Fox Cricket’s Insight series, has revealed his technique is more about getting the angle of his foot right, rather than his foot to the ball.

In the first of a Kids News “How To” series, Smith reveals the secret to his cover drive success.

Take some notes because the cover drive is not for the faint hearted.

Sachin Tendulkar scored a famous double century against Australia in Sydney after ditching the stroke altogether because he considered it too risky.

From the position of his head through to the power from his top hand, Smith guides you through how to hit a perfect cover drive – and also how to position yourself to take a screamer in the slips.

Good luck and stay tuned for more Insights from our team at Fox Cricket!

Steve Smith – batting