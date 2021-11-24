sport Reading level: orange

Girls in co-ed sports classes are less physically active and more conscious* of their bodies than those in single-sex groups, a study has found. Not only are girls worried about how they look in their sports uniform, they believe boys pass the ball more often to male peers.

US researchers monitored 85 students aged 12 to 13 and found girls in single-sex basketball lessons had higher heart rates and moved more than those in co-ed classes.

Many girls said the boys did not pass the ball to them in class because they did not believe that they were “good” at the sport, said lead author of the report, Dr Crystal Vargos of Illinois State University.

“Males tended to pass to one another as opposed to passing to a female, even if a female was open during the game,” Dr Vargos said. “This suggests that during basketball it might be more ideal for females to participate in a single-sex setting to elicit* more activity.”

Further research also found feelings of embarrassment, lack of confidence and concerns about body image were further reasons why girls were not more active in mixed teams.

“Especially in secondary settings, students may feel uncomfortable in front of the opposite sex when they are dressed in their PE uniforms,” Dr Vargos said.

Alliance* of Girls’ Schools Australasia executive officer Loren Bridge said a large body of research had demonstrated that adolescent* girls were highly conscious of body image and weight and reluctant to wear revealing or tight-fitting PE uniforms or take part in PE classes and sporting activities with boys.

Ms Bridge said given the findings, it was “hardly surprising” that the proportion of girls taking part in PE and competitive sport at girls’ schools was “significantly higher” than at coeducational schools.

“Girls’ schools often have more students wanting to play popular sports than places available on school teams,” she said. “Another important reason that we see such high levels of involvement in physical education and sports in girls’ schools is that, without the social pressure of boys, girls are less self-conscious and feel free to be themselves, free to participate in any activity, group or club, surrounded by other like-minded girls.”

Melbourne Girls’ Grammar principal Toni Meath said it was important to “create opportunities for girls to be physically active, to benefit from a supportive environment and have the confidence to push themselves to achieve their best.”

Additional reporting Stephanie Bennett

GLOSSARY

conscious: aware of something, alert

aware of something, alert elicit: extract, bring about, draw out, obtain

extract, bring about, draw out, obtain alliance: an association or group based on shared interests, values and qualities

an association or group based on shared interests, values and qualities adolescent: phase of physical and psychological development between puberty and adulthood

