sport Reading level: green

A famous Wiggles dance has proven to be the secret weapon of substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, whose jig helped the Socceroos qualify for a fifth straight World Cup.

Redmayne saved Peru’s sixth penalty shot after a lively Hot Potato dance across the goals, clinching* the World Cup qualifying match for Australia in a 5-4 shootout win.

Redmayne was brought on to replace captain Mat Ryan in the final minute of extra time by Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, with scores locked at 0-0 and the shootout in mind.

The move proved a masterstroke* by Arnold, who survived strong criticism during Australia’s rollercoaster qualifying campaign.

Redmayne, a hero of Sydney FC’s 2019 A-League grand final penalty shootout win, played down his World Cup qualifier heroics* post-match.

“I’m grateful for the other boys for running out 120 minutes,” the 33-year-old substitute keeper said. “I’m no hero. I just played my role like everyone else did tonight.”

But Redmayne, who is affectionately known as the “Grey Wiggle” for his Wiggles-like dance moves during shootouts, has become the favourite Socceroo of many sporting fans.

He did not disappoint despite the significance of the occasion, shuffling from side to side on both feet in an effort to distract the Peruvian penalty takers.

“This idea was floated preselection that this might kind of eventuate* in these circumstances,” he said on Channel 10. “For the two to three weeks we have been here I’ve kind of been having that in my mind.”

Former national keeper Mark Bosnich hailed Redmayne a “hero”, while one fan said he had etched himself into Australian sporting folklore* alongside Cathy Freeman, Mark Schwarzer and Don Bradman.

The shootout started badly for the Socceroos, with Martin Boyle having his spot kick saved by Peru’s captain and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

However, through Aaron Mooy, Craig Goodwin, Ajdin Hrustic, Jamie Maclaren and Awer Mabil, the Socceroos didn’t miss another penalty in a shootout that needed sudden-death to decide it.

The Socceroos got back into the shootout when Peru’s Luis Advinculla hit the post with a penalty that may have also got a touch from Redmayne.

Victory was sealed when Redmayne saved Peru’s final kick from Alex Valera.

While it was tears of despair for Peru, it was tears of joy for the Socceroos, who booked their place in the World Cup, November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

Socceroos coach Arnold, whose job came under pressure after Australia failed to earn automatic World Cup qualification, said Redmayne was brought into the match for the penalty shootout to put Peru’s players off their game.

“Andrew Redmayne is a very good penalty saver,” Arnold said. “And to try and get into the mind, on the mental aspect for Peru – why are we making that change? To add that little bit of uncertainty in their brains.”

Australia will face World No. 3 France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D of the World Cup.

GLOSSARY

clinching: sealing, pulling off, completing

sealing, pulling off, completing masterstroke: clever action or decision that brings success or victory

clever action or decision that brings success or victory eventuate: happen, occur, result, may take place in time

happen, occur, result, may take place in time folklore: the stories, legends and history of a certain culture or group

EXTRA READING

Matildas and Socceroos to get equal pay

Celebrations as Women’s World Cup heads our way

Golden chance for jobs in sport

Bulldozer PM crashes into young soccer player

QUICK QUIZ

Who was substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne brought on to replace? Where is the World Cup being held later this year? What affectionate nickname has Redmayne earned himself? Who did Australia beat in this playoff match? Redmayne saved the final kick from which player?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Goalkeeper dance

Work with a friend and come up with your own moves/dance to save a goal to get Australia into the World Cup event as Andrew Redmayne did for the Australian team.

If your teacher allows, go outside to kick a soccer ball and see if you can stop the goal with your partner.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education

2. Extension

If you were the family (mum, dad, sister, brother) of Andrew Redmayne when he got sent out to save the match against Peru, describe what you think you would be seeing, hearing and feeling in that moment.

See

Feel

Hear

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Exercise the body and the mind

Exercise is not only important for the body, but it’s a lot of fun as well. Let’s bring more exercise into classroom learning by creating a VCOP PE game.

You can add a VCOP challenge to pretty much any game and it’s a great way to encourage the teacher to let the class play more games.

Here is an example to get you started, then you create one of your own.

VCOP dodgeball

The normal rules of dodgeball apply. Two teams throw soft balls at each other and if you get hit, you have to sit out. The team who knocks out all the players on the other team wins.

VCOP challenge

When you get eliminated, collect a mini-whiteboard and a basic clause from the sidelines. Up-level the sentence (make it better) by adding VCOP. When you show the teacher your completed sentence, you can return to the game.

Play for a set amount of time and the team with the most players left on the court wins.