Steve Smith scored 144 on his return to Test cricket after a ban for ball-tampering* as Australia recovered from 8-122 to be 284 all out against England on the opening day of the Ashes series overnight.

England openers Rory Burns (4 not out) and Jason Roy (6 not out) survived two overs to reach stumps* at 0-10 in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Steve Smith's emotional century

Smith and Peter Siddle came to the rescue of Australia’s first innings with an 88-run partnership for the ninth wicket, and Smith then shared 74 runs with Nathan Lyon (12 not out) for the last wicket in an extraordinary turnaround.

Smith was finally bowled while trying to smash a ball from English bowler Stuart Broad. The former Aussie captain’s brilliant 219-ball knock, which provided more than half his team’s runs, included two sixes and 16 fours.

Siddle, who was selected for his bowling, hit a valuable 44 before he sent a delivery from offspinner Mooen Ali to Jos Buttler at short leg. England had reduced Australia to 8-154 at tea after the visitors chose to bat and reached 3-83 in overcast conditions at lunch. But Smith and Siddle started to dominate after tea.

Earlier, Australian openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, walked out to chants of “cheat, cheat, cheat,” with some England fans waving pieces of sandpaper. Bancroft was playing his first Test since a nine-month suspension for ball-tampering. He was banned along with Smith and Warner, both of whom were suspended for a year.

AFL: KANGAS NAME SHAW AS COACH

Rhyce Shaw has been appointed* head coach at AFL club North Melbourne.

The Kangaroos insist they searched widely for a coach before naming Shaw, despite him being the only candidate who formally presented to the selection panel.

Shaw, 37, agreed to terms with the Kangaroos on Wednesday to replace Brad Scott for at least the next three seasons.

The former Collingwood and Sydney player had impressed Kangaroos bosses during an eight-game period as acting coach.

North won four of the games under Shaw’s guidance, although they are on a three-match losing streak and will not play finals as they are in 14th spot.

“It (the coaching job) probably has happened a little quicker than I expected but I back myself in any situation,” Shaw said.

“I’ve been in the industry for 20 years now and I think I know it pretty well. I’m still learning each and every day and that’s the great thing about being a senior coach.”

NRL: FARAH SHINES IN WESTS TIGERS WIN

Before he retires from NRL, Robbie Farah is determined to return the Wests Tigers to the top eight and break the longest current finals drought in the NRL.

The Tigers took a big step towards playing in September with last night’s 28-4 defeat of North Queensland, which saw them skip into seventh spot.

The match was an emotional one for Farah, who announced his retirement earlier in the week and had more than 100 friends and family at Leichhardt Oval to mark his 300th match, which he played a week earlier.

When the 35-year-old crossed for a try after darting out of dummy-half in the first half the crowd broke into a “Robbie” chant, which he admits nearly brought him to tears.

“That’s the goal — I want to leave on a high,” Farah said.

SWIMMING: D-DAY FOR SHAYNA JACK

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack will face the anti-doping authority in a hearing today to fight for her sporting future after testing positive to a banned substance.

Jack, 20, faces a four-year ban if found guilty of taking the banned product Ligandrol, which she admits was in her blood system.

She is expected to argue that she mistakenly took the substance in a separate supplement but she needs to prove that fact to the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.



