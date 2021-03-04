Skater on track for a switch kickflip front board

sport Reading level: green

Eleven-year-old skater Chloe Covell will this weekend go head to head with some of the country’s top athletes at the Australian Skateboarding League National Championships.

After a year of cancelled events due to COVID-19, the Gold Coast skater is aiming to win after placing second in last year’s competition.

The championships, run by the Y Victoria, are on this Saturday and Sunday March 6 and 7 at Riverslide Skatepark, Melbourne as part of the Moomba Festival.

“I’ve been practising three days a week and perfecting my tricks this past year,” said Chloe, who was inspired to start skating at just six years old after seeing American skater Nyjah

Huston compete in the X Games*.

Though she’s still only 11, Chloe has already competed in two national championships and is part of Skate Australia’s High Performance Pathways program that trains and supports talented young athletes.

In previous years, competitors had to qualify through Skate Park League and National Qualifier events in the year leading up to national championships. However, due to COVID-

19 the Y had to cancel all events in 2020.

For the first time ever, skaters as young as seven and up to 35 years old had the opportunity to register directly to compete at the Australian Skateboarding League National Championships without needing to qualify, because the qualifiers couldn’t happen.

Kids News spoke to Chloe about skating.

KIDS NEWS: How did it feel when you first started skating?

CHLOE: I was pretty scared when I first started skating, but that feeling went away when I got used to it after about two weeks or so. I definitely wasn’t really good straight away and had some trouble standing up at first.

How did you get better?

I got better by practising a lot and skating as much as I could.

What’s the scariest thing you’ve ever done on a skateboard?

Boardsliding a 11-stair rail. It took me about 45 minutes to get onto the rail when I did it for the first time.

What’s the most exhilarating or exciting thing you’ve ever done?

My first ever kickflip* front board on Mt Cotton down rail.

Do you get scared trying difficult things or competing?

I get a little bit nervous when I’m in competitions and I overcome that fear by pretending that there isn’t such a big crowd.

What trick would you one day like to achieve?

I would like to achieve a switch* kickflip front board.

What is your ultimate skateboarding goal?

My ultimate goal is to go to Street League Skateboarding (SLS) one day and compete.

Does it matter what sort of skateboard you have?

It matters a little bit what type of skateboard shape it is because everyone is different and likes different types of boards, but it doesn’t matter what graphic is on the bottom.

What are your tips for young athletes and skaters?

I would like all the beginners of skateboarding to know that it’s hard at the beginning but after a couple of months you get into a rhythm and you get a lot more used to it.

Some tricks take months, even years to learn. But that feeling you get when you finally land a trick after all those tries is amazing. You can’t beat that feeling.

I started off with pads and a helmet for the first few years. I don’t wear pads anymore, but I still wear my helmet.

My motivation comes from just loving to skate and achieving that next trick for the first time.

How do you feel about this weekend?

I’m excited for the Australian Skateboarding League National Championships run by the Y Victoria this weekend. It’s the biggest skateboarding competition in Australia and I can’t wait to be with my friends from all over the country again.

GLOSSARY

X Games: extreme sports event including skateboarding

extreme sports event including skateboarding kickflip: skateboarding trip in which a skater flips the board into a spin before landing back on it

skateboarding trip in which a skater flips the board into a spin before landing back on it switch: riding the board with the opposite foot forward

QUICK QUIZ

What is Chloe’s sport? How old was she when she first tried it? How old is she now? What state is Chloe from? How does she manage her fears?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

