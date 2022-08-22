sport Reading level: green

A gifted six-year-old golfing star from Australia has been crowned the best junior golfer in the world.

Zac Wolfe is turning heads around the globe after winning the US Kids Golf World Championships in North Carolina this month – the latest step towards his Masters-jacket dream.

He claimed the boys’ six-and-under title with a score of seven-under*, beating a field of 73 elite* junior golfers.

The tournament, held each August at the world-famous Pinefield Golf Club, is considered the pinnacle* for junior golfers.

Zac is from the Melbourne suburb of Caulfield South and is a member of Huntingdale Golf Club, where he is known as “the King of Huntingdale”.

The youngster has already chalked up a long list of achievements.

As a two-year-old, he won the world’s best kids’ golf swing – as judged by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus – and at three won the US Kids Tour Local Series in Melbourne to qualify for the world championships.

Zac scored his first hole-in-one at four, before winning the US Kids Australian Challenge at five.

Now a world champion, Zac is focused on continuing his ascent* up the golfing ladder step by step.

“Dad and (I) have a ladder,” Zac said. “On top of the ladder is the Masters jacket. That’s what I want to win, like Tiger.”

But Zac isn’t getting ahead of himself. When nerves kick in during high-stakes* play at tournaments, he draws on the preparation he puts in – including practising at dawn before school – as well as a simple motto.

“Handle hard better,” Zac said of his golfing approach. “And what ‘handle hard better’ means is you handle the hard when it gets hard.”

Zac said he “brought a smiley face” to the world championships.

“I was pretty happy (after being crowned world champion),” he said. “Dad said I’m going to have a party.”

Zac’s dad, Jeremy, said his son was learning lessons in commitment, confidence and making friends with kids from different countries through his golf.

“I’m just so proud,” Mr Wolfe said. “I think what he’s done is so cool. Whether he continues with golf or whatever he does, it’s a great set of experiences for a kid to go through.

“He loves being out there and he’s so creative. His short game is just phenomenal*. It comes through so much hard work.

“Huntingdale created a new membership category for him, a sub junior, which is pretty cool. I’ve been taking him there since he was about three. He works so hard there, it’s like a second home.”

GLOSSARY

elite: small, select group chosen or regarded as the finest, best, most powerful

small, select group chosen or regarded as the finest, best, most powerful seven-under: the number of golf strokes less than the total set for a par round on the course

the number of golf strokes less than the total set for a par round on the course pinnacle: the peak, the highest point, the highest level of success, power, fame, skill

the peak, the highest point, the highest level of success, power, fame, skill ascent: upward journey, conquest, moving up a real or imagined mountain to summit

upward journey, conquest, moving up a real or imagined mountain to summit high-stakes: a challenging situation with significant and important consequences

a challenging situation with significant and important consequences phenomenal: extraordinary, exceptional, outstanding

