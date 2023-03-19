sport Reading level: green

Trailblazing* surfing entrepreneur* Jesse Starling and her sister were tired of hearing only about the boys on the waves and so have done something about it by establishing* their own online surfing magazine and podcast – for the girls.

Jesse is operating* the popular surfing magazine with older sister Tru, all while trying to crack into the elite* level of the Championship Tour in the World Surf League.

“MurMur mag was an idea we had on a car trip back from the Gold Coast after we listened to a surfing podcast that was completely male-dominated,” the 20-year-old said.

“It was a bit frustrating for me and my sister, we thought we could create something like this for the girls.

“COVID happened so we decided to go for it and it’s rapidly grown since.”

The surfer is coming off a strong year in the Quicksilver Qualifying series but isn’t looking too far ahead.

“It’s any girl’s dream to be on the championship tour and I have the desire and aspiration to be there but I also know that it’s a long road,” she said.

“I’m just trying to stick with it, enjoy the ride and trust the process.”

Jesse will continue to build MurMur so aspiring* female surfers can have the exposure* and competition she never had. “When I was growing up competing we didn’t have it,” she said.

“Every magazine and front cover was about the boys and it was just frustrating.”

The She’s Electric podcast, a partnership between Hyundai and Surfing Australia, will also help recognise female surfers competing in grassroots events.

The Starling sisters host pre and post-competition episodes highlighting the promising talent coming through the She’s Electric leaderboard.

“We still train as hard as the boys and pay the same amount of money and travel to the same amount of places but for some reason the boys have always had the spotlight,” Starling said.

GLOSSARY

trailblazing: introducing new ideas or methods; innovative or pioneering

introducing new ideas or methods; innovative or pioneering entrepreneur: a person who sets up a business

a person who sets up a business establishing: setting something up

setting something up operating: managing a business

managing a business elite: a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities

a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities aspiring: having the ambition to achieve something

having the ambition to achieve something exposure: the publicity to become well-known

QUICK QUIZ

Why did Jesse and Tru Starling set up a new magazine? What is the name of the magazine? Aside from the magazine, what else is Jesse working towards? What is the name of the podcast the sisters also work on? What do they “highlight” on the podcast?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Plan a magazine or podcast

Jesse and Tru started MurMur magazine because they saw an unmet need in their area of interest. Imagine that you are going to start a magazine or podcast in an area you are interested in. Give some information about your magazine/podcast by answering the following questions:

What will it be called?

What is it about?

Who is your target audience?

Who would make a great guest/interview subject for your magazine or podcast and why?

Think of three episode/article ideas that could be featured in your podcast.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Based on what you know about Jesse, create a schedule of what you think “a day in the life of Jesse Starling” might consist of.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Mathematics

VCOP ACTIVITY

Bridging the Gap

The surfing sisters are bridging a gap in the market. They found something missing and came up with an idea to fill it.

Have you ever looked something up and it didn’t exist, or maybe you had a great idea right from the start?

Think of something that would be helpful to you. Maybe it’s training videos for a sport you play, a tutorial on a difficult level in your video game, or support with your schoolwork.

What is something you, or others like you, might need help with? What do you need to solve the problem? What type of person might be able to help you?

Create a Help Wanted advertisement explaining something that you need assistance with. How can someone bridge the gap and help you with your problem?

Make sure you are clear about what you need help with and be specific.

Share it will a classmate to see if they have the talent to solve your problem, and you never know, maybe you can solve theirs in return