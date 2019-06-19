sport Reading level: green

Australian superstar striker* Sam Kerr scored four goals, one short of the World Cup record and the most by an Australian, in a 4-1 victory over Jamaica this morning in Grenoble, France.

The win sent the Matildas into the round of 16* where they will take on Norway in four days’ time in Nice.

Kerr is now equal with American Alex Morgan as the tournament lead goalscorer with five goals.

She scored on a header* off Emily Gielnik’s cross in the 11th minute, doubled the lead for Australia with another header in the 42nd and completed the hat trick in the 69th. She scored again in the 83rd minute to give her 36 goals in 80 international appearances.

Australia had stumbled at the start of the tournament with a loss to Italy but rebounded with a come-from-behind victory over Brazil and then this win over Jamaica.

Sam Kerr makes it 4-1 against Jamaica

Lisa De Vanna made her 150th international appearance, one shy of the Australian record set by Cheryl Salisbury.

Jamaica got its first World Cup goal when Havana Solaun scored in the 49th. The first Caribbean nation to make the World Cup, Jamaica lost all three matches and was outscored 12-1.

GLOSSARY

striker: a gifted goalscorer

round of 16: when only 16 teams are left in the competition

header: moving the ball with your head

EXTRA READING

Families in feud about balls over the fence

Giddy up for world’s biggest hobby horse sports

QUICK QUIZ

How many goals did Aussie Sam Kerr score?

In which minute did her first goal hit the back of the net?

What is the nickname of the Australian team?

Which Aussie played her 150th international match?

How many 2019 World Cup matches has Jamaica won?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

to come

VCOP ACTIVITY

With a partner see if you can you identify all the doing words/verbs in this text. Highlight them in yellow and then make a list of them all down your page. Now see if you and your partner can come up with a synonym for the chosen verb. Make sure it still makes sense in the context it was taken from.

Try to replace some of the original verbs with your synonyms and discuss if any are better and why.

Curriculum Links: English, Big Write and VCOP

HAVE YOUR SAY: Write a rhyming crowd chant for Sam Kerr to encourage her to kick more goals for the Matildas.

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will show until approved by editors.