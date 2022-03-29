sport Reading level: green

Buddy Franklin got his ball back – but not before one lucky Sydney Swans fan, Alex Wheeler, briefly snaffled* it. Franklin put the ball – affectionately known as a Sherrin*, the official AFL football brand – through the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) uprights* on Friday night for his historic 1000th goal and Mr Wheeler returned it to the superstar forward on Monday.

There was initial panic when the match ball went missing, with the Sydney club posting a call-out on social media for its return, but Mr Wheeler said he always intended for it to be handed back to Franklin.

Had the ball not been recovered*, the AFL and the Sydney Swans would likely have got involved to encourage Mr Wheeler to bring it back.

There was debate* in the 24 hours afterwards among footy fans as to what they would do if they were in his position, with most saying they would return it.

Buddy’s Sherrin was valued at about $200,000 on the open market and Mr Wheeler said on Monday he was encouraged in some quarters to sell it but felt that “wasn’t right”.

“I want to see it back at the SCG,” he said.

Recalling the moment, Mr Wheeler said Franklin’s 1000-goal ball struck him in the head – leaving him with “a little bruise” – as fans all around him frantically tried to grab it.

He was one of thousands of spectators who jumped the fence to mob the man of the moment on the SCG surface and said he even “had a couple of handballs to myself” on the field.

Mr Wheeler left the ground with his temporary souvenir soon after.

His mate, Matt King, who filmed Mr Wheeler marking the Sherrin on the night, effectively ended the ball’s unscheduled off-field adventure on Saturday, when he posted on Instagram that the footy would be back in Franklin’s hands this week.

The Swans had earlier invited Wheeler to attend training, meet Franklin and present the Sherrin to him.

Franklin became just the sixth VFL/AFL footballer to reach the 1000-goal mark behind Tony Lockett (1360), Gordon Coventry (1299), Jason Dunstall (1254), Doug Wade (1057) and Gary Ablett Sr (1031).

The 35-year-old’s fourth and final goal sparked mayhem* for about half an hour, with excitable* fans storming the SCG to celebrate the special moment.

GLOSSARY

snaffled: taken, nabbed, claimed

taken, nabbed, claimed Sherrin: Sherrin has been the official ball of the Australian Football League since 1897

Sherrin has been the official ball of the Australian Football League since 1897 uprights: goalposts

goalposts recovered: found, restored to rightful owner, regained

found, restored to rightful owner, regained debate: discussion, argument, exchange of different opinions

discussion, argument, exchange of different opinions mayhem: chaos, extreme disorder, havoc, bedlam

chaos, extreme disorder, havoc, bedlam excitable: easily roused, quick to react, unpredictable

QUICK QUIZ

What historic milestone did Sydney Swans player Buddy Franklin reach and where? What position does Franklin play? The missing Sherrin was estimated to be worth how much on the open market? How many other VFL/AFL players have scored as many goals? Who is the reigning record holder and how many goals did he achieve in his career?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Buddy’s ball

What do you think Buddy Franklin will do with this ball now that it is returned to him?

If you had marked the ball, would you have given it back?

Why do you think this football could be worth as much as $200,000?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Many football commentators and spectators are saying they won’t see another AFL player kick 1000 career goals as Buddy Franklin has just done. Why do you think this might be the case? Explain your answer.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you were there during the event being discussed in the article.

Create a conversation between two characters from the article – you may need or want to include yourself as one of the characters. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.