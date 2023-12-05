READING LEVEL: GREEN

Skateboarder Robert Glover’s skills are seriously impressive, but his style isn’t what you’d expect.

Born with sacral agenesis*, limiting the growth of his legs, Mr Glover uses his upper body strength to manoeuvre* his skateboard.

Instead of relying on legs, as most skateboarders do, he uses his arms and torso* to control the board.

The Namibian-born skateboarder, sailor, boxer and entrepreneur* speaks regularly about the power of not viewing obstacles* as limits.

“I don’t think obstacles are here to hinder us,” Mr Glover said in a video for Virgin Active South Africa.

“In my opinion, obstacles have been some of the biggest growing opportunities both mentally and physically in my life.”

Namibian-born skateboarder Robert Glover regular shares images of his athletic prowess to Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@robert_glover_

In another video, Mr Glover shared the story of how he first realised skateboarding was a possibility for him and what motivates him to continue improving his skills.

“I might not skate normally but I can skate better than you. I was born with sacral agenesis,” he said in the video.

“Sacral agenesis is basically where the spine doesn’t connect to your hips. My spine didn’t fully develop, so my lower body is underdeveloped.

“Since I was young, I’ve hated the idea of being in a wheelchair. Someone gave me their board and I just used it as transport.

“One day someone was like, ‘Hey, let’s check out the skate park’. I saw the facilities. I just fell in love with it. Adaptive skating is disabled skaters who use any way, shape or form to ride on a board.

“It’s pretty sick because everyone has a different way of doing things. I’ve been injured, it’s an unpleasant feeling and it’s motivation not to bail again.

“Skating is and always will be an outlet. The feeling of landing something is just so good.

“Life is open-ended. Just go out there and try things your way.”

MORE ABOUT SACRAL AGENESIS

Sacral agenesis is a rare congenital* condition where the lower part of the spine, particularly the sacrum*, doesn’t develop fully during pregnancy.

This incomplete formation can affect the growth and development of the lower extremities, leading to varying degrees of impairment* in the legs.

In Australia, sacral agenesis is considered quite rare.

Statistics show that its prevalence* is approximately 1 in 25,000 births, but this number might vary as some cases can go undiagnosed or unreported due to the spectrum of severity* in this condition.

The condition’s impact on an individual’s life can vary widely.

Some people might experience mild limitations, while others might face more significant challenges in mobility and functionality.

Treatment and management often involve a multidisciplinary* approach, including physical therapy, assistive devices*, surgeries, and ongoing medical care, tailored* to each person’s specific needs.

GLOSSARY

sacral agenesis: a condition where the lower spine doesn’t develop fully, affecting leg growth

a condition where the lower spine doesn’t develop fully, affecting leg growth manoeuvre: to move or control something skilfully

to move or control something skilfully torso: the part of the body from the neck to the waist

the part of the body from the neck to the waist entrepreneur: a person who starts and runs their own business

a person who starts and runs their own business obstacles: things that block or make it difficult to achieve something

things that block or make it difficult to achieve something congenital: existing at or before birth

existing at or before birth sacrum: a bone at the base of the spine

a bone at the base of the spine impairment: a condition that limits or weakens something

a condition that limits or weakens something prevalence: how often something occurs or is present in a particular population

how often something occurs or is present in a particular population severity: how serious or extreme something is

how serious or extreme something is multidisciplinary: involving several different fields or areas of study

involving several different fields or areas of study assistive devices: tools or equipment that help with daily activities

tools or equipment that help with daily activities tailored: adjusted or customised to fit specific needs

EXTRA READING

Mia’s important message on disability

Five words that drove Ash Barty to greatness

Solo rower’s incredible survival and homecoming adventure

QUICK QUIZ

What condition affects Robert Glover’s leg growth? How does he control his skateboard? Why does Mr Glover believe obstacles are important? What does sacral agenesis affect in the body? How does Mr Glover describe adaptive skating?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Overcoming Obstacles

In the Kids News article, Mr Glover states that “in my opinion, obstacles have been some of the biggest growing opportunities both mentally and physically in my life”.

Think about some obstacles you might be facing now, or possibly in the future. How can you view these like Mr Glover as they are not there to stop you, but to help you learn from them?

List some obstacles you or someone you know has faced or is facing, and how you might overcome them to be a better person.

-

-

-

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical education, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

Re-watch Robert Glover’s skateboarding video. What are some of your thoughts, questions and feelings as you watch him?

Thoughts:

Feelings:

Questions:

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical education, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Aside from this, there is also this!

Brackets are a great literacy tool for adding aside comments, or comments that could be covered over and the sentence still makes sense. What’s inside the brackets is extra information.

They can be used for a variety of effects: to add more detail, to add humour, to connect with the reader etc.

My little brother, (the funniest kid I know) got himself into big trouble today.

Select three sentences from the article to add an aside comment to using brackets. Think about not only what you want to add to the sentence, but also what effect you are trying to create.