Penrith Panthers pounce on 2021 NRL premiership in historic Brisbane Grand Final

The Panthers are the toast of the NRL, claiming the club’s third premiership with an exciting Grand Final win over South Sydney.

Penrith sank South Sydney 14-12 in front of 39,322 fans at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, erasing the heartbreak of last year’s loss to Melbourne Storm and capping two years of regular-season dominance*.

The tough, gripping Queensland decider exploded in the final quarter on Sunday night, with the Panthers appearing to have sealed victory when Stephen Crichton latched onto a Cody Walker intercept for a 14-8 lead with 13 minutes to play.

But the Panthers sweated until the final seconds. Souths crossed via winger Alex Johnston with five minutes to play, but Adam Reynolds couldn’t land a sideline conversion, breaking the hearts of Rabbitohs fans and sending Penrith into premiership dreamland.

It was the first time the NRL Grand Final had been played in Brisbane, with Covid-19 restrictions forcing its relocation from Sydney.

The AFL Grand Final a week earlier was also played away from its traditional home in Victoria, with the Melbourne Demons winning their first premiership in 57 years with victory over the Western Bulldogs in Perth.

The NRL decider was a fitting result for the Panthers. They were the most consistent* team for two seasons and emphatically* buried the pain of last year’s 26-20 Grand Final loss to Melbourne Storm by holding out the gutsy Rabbitohs.

Penrith were always calm and controlled. Defence has been their bedrock* for two years – and it delivered Penrith their third premiership after triumphs in 1991 and 2003.

Penrith superstar Brian To’o celebrated his team’s win in a unique* way, asking his girlfriend, Moesha Crichton-Ropati, to marry him.

The 23-year-old Samoan winger, also known as Bizza, got down on one knee to pop the question on the sideline as soon as the match was over.

“I just want to thank my beautiful partner for saying yes and credit to the boys for getting us here,” To’o said.

GLOSSARY

dominance: power and influence over others

power and influence over others consistent: performing in a steady, reliable way

performing in a steady, reliable way emphatically: in a strong and determined way, clearly and without doubt

in a strong and determined way, clearly and without doubt bedrock: solid foundation on which something is built

solid foundation on which something is built unique: special, one of a kind

QUICK QUIZ

Which team did Penrith beat in the NRL Grand Final? What was the score? Which city hosted the NRL Grand Final? Which City hosted the AFL Grand Final? Which Penrith player celebrated by asking his girlfriend to marry him?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Panthers glory

Design a premiership poster for the Penrith Panthers winning the NRL Grand Final. Your poster should be eye-catching and give important details such as score, location and any of your favourite highlights. Present your poster on A3 paper using colours or as a black and white sketch.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: Visual Arts, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

Do you think these NRL and AFL premierships are more or less valuable than a regular season premiership taking into account all the Covid restrictions, changes, crowd limits and having the Grand Final away from the normal grand final home? Explain your answer.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical education, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

A time I felt proud

No matter the result, both teams made it all the way through to the Grand Final and should be very proud of their efforts.

Share a time you felt really proud of something you or a close friend or family member did. Write down a few dot points to help you remember – start with Who, What, When, Where, Why or How.

Then pair up and present your moment in time to another person.

We are practising our presenting skills:

Use a nice clear voice as if you are in front of more people.

Share the information as a presentation, not a conversation.

Use your notes to help you, but try to make eye contact with the audience.

Having a clear speaking voice with help you create a clear writing voice, so it’s important to practise reading aloud to check how things sound to an audience and if the punctuation is in the right places.