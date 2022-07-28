Party of light and music kicks off Birmingham Commonwealth Games

sport Reading level: green

The Australian team was the first to march into the arena in a Commonwealth Games opening ceremony bursting with light, colour, music and dancing this morning.

More than 200 Aussie athletes from the 750 strong team of competitors and officials marched into Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium in a party-like start to the 12-day sporting spectacular.

They were led by flag-bearers Rachael Grinham, who will represent Australian in squash, and our men’s hockey captain, Eddie Ockenden.

British music, including from Harry Styles, One Direction and the Spice Girls, played throughout the stadium during the parade of nations, with home team England marching in to Queen’s We Will Rock You.

Musical performances and dancing were a big part of the opening ceremony, which also featured a mechanical bull, hot air balloon and classic cars that formed the British flag in the centre of the arena – all representing Birmingham’s rich history and culture.

Prince Charles made an entrance James Bond would be proud of, driving into the stadium in a 1969 Aston Martin to officially open the games.

The heir to the throne read a message from his mother, the Queen: “Over the years, the coming together of so many for the friendly games has created memorable shared experiences, established longstanding relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries*. But above all, they remind us of our connection with one another wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations.”

Earlier, the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate* Malala Yousafzai, who now calls multicultural* Birmingham home, welcomed people to the Games.

The Pakistani-born activist*, who was shot by the Taliban* as a teenager for speaking out about the importance of education for girls, told the opening ceremony: “Birmingham, when I first came to this city I had never heard its name. But I would come to understand it through the doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Through the teachers who inspired me at school, helped my mother to learn English, and taught my little brothers to drive.

“Through the beautiful library of Birmingham, through the friends I have made, from my best friend Ellen … to the families who have come here from Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Pakistan, and beyond.

“Tonight teams from 72 countries and territories join the people of Birmingham to celebrate friendship across borders.

“The young athletes who will compete over the next two weeks represent millions of girls and boys across the Commonwealth; our shared hope for the future, a future where every child can go to school, where women can fully participate in society, where families can live in peace and indeed in dignity.

“Over the next weeks as we are watching the incredible athletes of the Commonwealth Games remember that every child deserves the chance to reach their full potential and pursue their wildest dreams. And now it is my honour to say, welcome to Birmingham! Thank you.”

GLOSSARY

rivalries: relationships that involve groups or people competing against each other

relationships that involve groups or people competing against each other laureate: a person who is honoured with an award for outstanding achievement in a particular field

a person who is honoured with an award for outstanding achievement in a particular field multicultural: containing many different cultures

containing many different cultures activist: a person who tries to bring about change in society

a person who tries to bring about change in society Taliban: a political and religious group that has extreme conservative beliefs

