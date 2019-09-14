sport Reading level: green

NRL: Parramatta gave Brisbane a record 58-0 thrashing* on Sunday to set up a semi-final clash with Melbourne Storm next Saturday.

The Eels stunned the Broncos, putting down 11 tries. The 58-point margin was the biggest loss in NRL finals history, beating Newtown’s 55-7 thrashing of St George in 1944.

It was also the Eels’ biggest win over Brisbane and the Broncos’ biggest loss during coach Anthony Seibold’s leadership.

The Eels put the Broncos on the back foot with three tries in eight minutes and the game was essentially over at the 20-minute mark at 16-0.

Mitchell Moses played a vital* role in the win, having a hand in all of his side’s opening 12 points.

However the Eels could be without star Dylan Brown after he was put on report for a crusher tackle on Broncos player Anthony Milford.

In the other semi-final, the Rabbitohs will play the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday night.

AFL: Before Geelong and GWS try to pull off preliminary final victories this weekend, they need big wins at the AFL tribunal.

The Cats are certain to challenge Tom Hawkins’ one-game striking ban and the Giants are expected to try to overturn* Toby Greene’s one-match suspension for what the AFL terms “making unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the eye region” of Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale.

While the two cases could be heard tonight, the Greene hearing may go ahead on Tuesday.

Geelong’s chances of beating Richmond in the Friday night preliminary final at the MCG will take a major hit if Hawkins doesn’t play.

GWS is taking on Collingwood in the other preliminary final on Saturday.

BASKETBALL: Australia has blown another big lead to finish fourth at the basketball World Cup, losing to France 67-59 in the bronze medal game.

The Boomers led by 15 points in Sunday’s third quarter but, just as they did against Spain in Friday’s semi-final, couldn’t land the winning points.

It is the fifth time the Boomers have lost a bronze-medal game, the four previous coming in Olympic competition.

CRICKET: Australia captain Tim Paine said it was mission accomplished* even though his team lost the fifth and final Ashes Test against England on Sunday to draw the series 2-2.

The tourists came into the match at the Oval seeking their first series victory in England since 2001 but came up short, losing by 135 runs.

However, Paine said the Australians, who won at Edgbaston and Old Trafford but lost agonisingly to a Ben Stokes-inspired England at Headingley, had achieved their main objective in retaining* the Ashes urn.

“We’re taking the urn home so that’s certainly what we came to do,” he said.

NETBALL: The NSW Swifts have won their first Super Netball title, beating Sunshine Coast Lightning 64-47 in the grand final.

The Swifts went into the game at Brisbane Entertainment Centre as underdogs* against the minor premiers and two-time defending champions but dominated throughout the match.

GLOSSARY

thrashing: winning by a lot

winning by a lot vital: important

important overturn: reverse

reverse mission accomplished: achieving what you set out to do

achieving what you set out to do retaining: keeping

keeping underdogs: not expected to win

QUICK QUIZ

How many points did the Eels win by? Name the two AFL stars likely to go to the tribunal. Which team did the Boomers lose the bronze medal match to? When did Australia last win an Ashes series on British soil? How many Super Netball titles have the Swifts won?

