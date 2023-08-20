No bronze for Matildas but their World Cup efforts were solid gold

sport Reading level: green

The result may not have been what we wanted but Australia has shown its love for the Matildas, who have finished a historic fourth in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Coming into the tournament*, Australia was ranked 10th but it’s taken a 2-0 loss to World No. 3 Sweden in the third-place playoff* to finally end the Matildas’ historic charge.

Having just two days between their heartbreaking loss to England in the semi-final, it was always going to be a big ask to back up against their world-class opponents*.

And Sweden proved as much, claiming a 2-0 win to claim the bronze medal and relegate* the Matildas to fourth.

While the Matildas go home empty-handed, they have achieved something truly remarkable*.

Record crowds and TV viewership as well as uniting the nation around the side’s outstanding semi-final run has ignited soccer in this country.

Socceroos legend Craig Foster tweeted after the bronze-medal match: “Congrats Sweden, too good tonight.

“And @TheMatildas for Australia’s greatest ever World Cup result.

“What a ride it’s been.

“One of the most beautiful months of our lives (and) transformative* times for our country.

“Let’s do it again.

“And again.”

There were plenty more fans who wanted to give the Matildas their due for their performance, which has transcended* the on-field results.

The Matildas came into the match with a steely resolve* but Sweden were more than willing.

The Swedes dominated the early exchanges, but it was the wake up call the Matildas needed as the momentum began to shift midway through the half.

But in the 30th minute, the Swedes were given a penalty after Clare Hunt tripped Stina Blackstenius in the box.

It was little more than an accidental trip but the Swedes called for the penalty.

Despite no call on-field, after a VAR check, the Swedes were awarded the penalty shot.

It sparked plenty of debate, particularly between the Aussies.

“There’s no malice* in the challenge but this is the determination* the referee has to make,” Grace Gill admitted on Channel 7.

Gill called the penalty “soft” while David Basheer added the Aussies will feel “hard done by”.

Simon Hill said on Optus Sport: “Australia don’t like it.”

Former Matilda Ash Sykes called the contact “clumsy” but questioned if it was really worth a penalty shot.

“It was sort of heartbreaking, wasn’t it?” she said on Optus Sport.

“They came out strong Sweden, they’ve played well, they’ve had the better of the first half I’d say. It’s unfortunate, the Aussies just getting back into (it) and this sort of slightly clumsy challenge from Clare Hunt.

“But I tell you what, I’m not sure that free kick is given anywhere else on the field in general play. It does feel a little bit hard done by.”

Ex-US World Cup winner Jessica McDonald said she didn’t believe Hunt needed to be as close as she was and should have maintained her distance to keep Blackstenius at bay.

Frindolina Rolfo made no mistake, beating Mackenzie Arnold, despite the Aussie shot-stopper choosing the right direction.

From there, the game just became more physical, which appeared to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Australia.

The Matildas topped their group but only after beating Canada in the final game of the stage in what was a sudden death match. From there was the knockout stages.

Sweden on the other hand was able to rest players in its final group match.

In the 62nd minute, Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani booted home the winner from the edge of the box, sealing the nation’s fourth World Cup bronze medal.

Although Australia fought hard for a goal to get back in the match, they couldn’t break down the Swedish defence.

But while they may not have won on the scoreboard, what the Matildas achieved over the past month will hopefully be much more valuable in the long run than a bronze medal.

MEN’S WORLD CUP IN AUSTRALIA’S SIGHTS

Meanwhile the success of the “best ever” FIFA Women’s World Cup has Australia set to bid for the 2034 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Football Australia is expected to formally throw its hat in the ring for one of the biggest sporting tournaments on the planet, after the record-breaking women’s version of the event.

Australia will likely partner with up to three countries in the Asia Pacific region to try and bring the Men’s World Cup Down Under for the first time.

POLL

GLOSSARY

tournament: competition for teams or single players in which a series of games is played

competition for teams or single players in which a series of games is played playoff: an extra game that is played to decide the winner of a sports competition

an extra game that is played to decide the winner of a sports competition opponent: team or person on the opposing side in a game, contest or debate

team or person on the opposing side in a game, contest or debate relegate: put someone or something into a lower or less important rank or position

put someone or something into a lower or less important rank or position remarkable: amazing, exceptional, worthy of attention

amazing, exceptional, worthy of attention transformative: causing an important and lasting change in someone or something

causing an important and lasting change in someone or something transcended: went beyond or rose above a limit, was greater than something ordinary

went beyond or rose above a limit, was greater than something ordinary resolve: determination, having firm purpose

determination, having firm purpose malice: desire to cause pain, injury, or distress to another

desire to cause pain, injury, or distress to another determination: the act or instance of making a decision

EXTRA READING

Matildas lose to bruising Lionesses

Semi-finals: Matildas make history

What’s happened to Barbie?

QUICK QUIZ

Which team did the Matildas play in the playoff and what was the final score? What medal were the two teams playing for? Why were the Swedes awarded a penalty in the 30th minute? The Matildas went into the tournament in what position? Who kicked the winning goal for Sweden and what important position does she hold?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

What should be done?

How do you think the Matilda’s achievements could be used to encourage more kids to play a team sport? Write a list of suggestions that could make it happen. Your audience is the state and federal Ministers for Sport.

Time: allow 20 minutes for this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Civics and Citizenship

Extension

“Having the 2034 Men’s World Cup in Australia would be a complete waste of time and money.” Do you agree or disagree with this statement? Write paragraphs that will persuade your readers to agree with your opinion.

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Visual Communication Design

VCOP ACTIVITY

My own inspiration woman!

There are some truly inspirational sportswomen currently in the industry and we were lucky enough to witness some last night during the FIFA Woman’s World Cup Semi-Final. But you don’t have to be famous to be an inspiration or role model. There are some pretty great females all around you and it’s time to get to know them a little better.

Pick a female from your classroom, school, or home that you can ask to profile.

Create a list of questions that you can ask them to create a profile. Things you might consider would be general background details – name, age, occupation (maybe student). Then you will want to think of some things to ask them that connect with why you chose them. Maybe they are a really good artist and you want to know more about how they developed that skill, or what they do to continue to grow it.

Create your questions and then go and interview them. Remember why you are interviewing them, they are an inspiration or role model for you. It would be a lovely idea to share that with them so they understand why you are asking for the interview. However, you may like to keep it as a surprise until you can present their profile to them.

Next, create their profile before sharing it with them.

You may like to create a certificate or medal to celebrate their achievements as a bit of fun.

Time: allow at least 25 minutes to complete the task

Curriculum Links: English, Big Write, VCOP