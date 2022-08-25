Nick Kyrgios headed for another court drama in Mark Knight cartoon

sport Reading level: orange

He is known as Australia’s tennis bad boy, he has a great deal of natural talent, he does things his way and he has an unparalleled* ability to attract controversy on and off the court. He is, of course, Nick Kyrgios.

As a cartoonist, I love him! He is interesting, always creating headlines, whether it’s for winning on the tennis court or for his latest moment of bad behaviour.

Australians have a love/hate relationship with Nick. There are some who agree that he is one of the world’s top tennis players but can’t abide* by his tantrums, abuse of umpires and opponents and can’t stand his sulky behaviour when things don’t go his way.

Others see an exciting, unpredictable talent who makes tennis interesting.

And I’ll let you in on a little secret; even though the mainstream media tut-tuts at his boorish* behaviour, he sells newspapers, gets people watching the news and lifts television ratings for tennis!

He is also a visual delight to draw with his stylised haircuts, beard, earings and fashion choices! I’m a big fan!

This week the news broke that Kyrgios was being sued for defamation* by a female spectator at Wimbledon who the cantankerous* Kyrgios accused of heckling* him while he was playing.

He was recorded asking the match umpire to remove the woman because he said she looked like “she has had 700 drinks, bro”. She was asked to leave and the match continued.

But this week the woman, a lawyer, launched a defamation case against Kyrgios, saying she had only had a couple of drinks and he had defamed her. This means she claimed that what Kyrgios said about her during the match damaged her reputation. If the court agrees, Kyrgios could be made to pay money to the woman to compensate her for the damage.

I saw an immediate cartoon here. But I knew I would have to be careful that I did not draw anything that could be in contempt of the court* case. This means I couldn’t do anything that might prejudice* or influence the people deciding the outcome of the case.

But my bosses got legal advice that it would be okay for me to do this cartoon, seeing that the case had not yet started and it was going to happen overseas.

So, I thought I would draw a cartoon about how Nick Kyrgios might act in the courtroom. I started doing little doodles of him in his various moments of dispute with the tennis umpires. These were fun to draw.

I saw the cartoon develop as an animation in six panels, like a cartoon strip. I drew the first panel with Nick in his tennis gear looking up at the tennis chair umpire and giving him a verbal serve.

The next panels capture moments of his tennis tantrums, smashing racquets and even his infamous* “spitting incident”. All this seems to be directed at the chair umpire.

But all is not as it seems. One of the great techniques in comedy is to lead the audience in a particular direction where they think they know where they are going. But the punchline* at the end reveals they are in a totally different place. The result is a humorous reaction.

And so at the end of my cartoon the final panel reveals Kyrgios is not protesting on the tennis court to the chair umpire. Instead, he is in fact in a court of law and is flipping his lid at the judge!

The funny thing about this cartoon is that I could see our Nick going off in court as he is being cross examined* by some lawyer. I hope that is shown on TV!

GLOSSARY

unparalleled: having no equal

having no equal abide: unable to accept or tolerate

unable to accept or tolerate boorish: rough and bad-mannered

rough and bad-mannered defamation: saying, printing or publishing something that damages someone’s good reputation

saying, printing or publishing something that damages someone’s good reputation cantankerous: grumpy, argumentative and uncooperative

grumpy, argumentative and uncooperative heckling: interrupting a public speech or performance with loud, unfriendly statements or questions

interrupting a public speech or performance with loud, unfriendly statements or questions contempt of the court: actions that interfere with the court process

actions that interfere with the court process prejudice: unfairly influence someone or something

unfairly influence someone or something infamous: well known or famous for something bad

well known or famous for something bad punchline: last part of a joke, story or cartoon that explains the meaning or makes the point

last part of a joke, story or cartoon that explains the meaning or makes the point cross examined: questioned in court by a lawyer who is not on your side

Djokovic downs Kyrgios in Wimbledon final

