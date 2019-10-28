Need for world-record speed runs in family

sport Reading level: green

Daredevil Australian Dave Warby will attempt to break the world water speed record of 511kmh in December.

If he succeeds, there will be no one prouder than Dave’s dad, Ken Warby, who set the record more than 40 years ago.

Dave’s inspiration to become the fastest on water is to both honour his father’s feat* and to remind new generations of what an Australian achieved in a boat built in a backyard by a man with a dream.

Dave, 51, is now the one dreaming, hoping to emulate* and then perhaps exceed* his father’s 1978 record, which has stood the test of time longer than his dad thought it would, with a boat he has also designed and built from scratch.

VIDEO: Dave Warby’s test run on May 9, 2019

RAW: Warby makes test run ahead of world record bid

While others have died trying to better the mark, he believes he has a formula for more family success.

“There will be no one prouder than dad. He thought it should have been broken a long time ago but no one has put the package together yet,’’ said Dave, of his 80-year-old father now living in the US but planning to be at Blowering Dam in New South Wales in December when his son makes the record attempt.

“If you don’t know how to build, or design a boat, it is a much more risky proposition*.

Against the odds and on a limited budget, Ken Warby captured world headlines in 1977 when his homemade boat Spirit of Australia hit 464km/h on the Snowy Mountains dam in Kosciuszko National Park, NSW.

A year later he smashed the record again, with his 511kmh mark the one his son is chasing.

“That was the inspiration for me, seeing my dad build a boat in the backyard with a tarp over it, then overcoming everyone who ever said he couldn’t do it,’’ he said.

“The naysayers* and knockers.

“He built a boat that is still a record holder. That’s what caught my imagination.

“I was next to dad building the boat. I was in awe of what he was doing and knowing he achieved it from a backyard in Sydney with minimal funding, well that gets me going.’’

Dave said his father closely follows his progress via Skype, which is installed in his boat Spirit2.

“I am so proud of my son and as the date of the world record attempt gets closer I can’t help but feel fear and trepidation at the phenomenal speeds he will need to have to achieve to break my record,’’ Ken Warby said.

“I don’t remember feeling this angst*, perhaps now I’m in my 80s my thrillseeking days are behind me, or maybe it’s because he’s my son. Either way this sport has never been for the faint of heart.’’

