It took 18 years for Australia to win an Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston, but a final day demolition* by spin bowler Nathan Lyon secured the Aussies victory in a match which also saw Steve Smith rewriting the record books.

Lyon became only the fourth Australian to take 350 Test wickets after taking 6-49 on the fifth day of play.

England’s batsmen never looked comfortable and could only manage 146 runs.

Lyon spins Aussies to 1-0 Ashes lead

An emotional Smith, who was named the man of the match, said his brilliant comeback was a dream come true after the pain of his ball-tampering* ban.

Smith hit 144 and 142 to help Australia beat England by 251 runs.

It was a personal triumph for the 30-year-old, who was playing in his first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in last year’s shocking ball-tampering scandal on Australia’s tour of South Africa.

“It feels pretty special, winning the first Test in England is really special. It feels great, I’m loving being back playing cricket for Australia, doing what I love and contributing to wins,” Smith told BBC’s Test Match Special.

“To score two hundreds in a match — the first time I’ve done that in any form of cricket in my life — is very special and I’m very proud.”

Smith has been described as the best batsman since the famous champion Sir Donald Bradman this week after he churned through the record books, notching* his 25th Test century and 10th Ashes ton against England.

Only two men in history have more Ashes centuries … Bradman, who has 19, and the other is England’s Jack Hobbs who has 12.

ATHLETICS: SALLY PEARSON RETIRES

Olympics hurdles champion Sally Pearson has walked away from the track.

Pearson, who turns 33 next month, confirmed this morning that persistent* injury problems have caused her to retire* less than 12 months out from the Tokyo Olympics.

“I have prided myself on always being on the start line ready to win. I no longer believe I can achieve this. It is, therefore, with much regret that I have come to the conclusion* that it is time to retire from this phase of my life and move on to the next,” Pearson said.

The 2012 London Olympics champion revealed she had suffered six injuries this year already, including a torn quad* and torn calf, which confirmed she couldn’t put her body through a rigorous* training program to get ready for next year’s Games.

“It’s been 16 years on the Australian team and my body is just not up to it,” Pearson said.

Pearson will go down as one of Australia’s greatest ever athletes, winning eight major championship medals throughout her 16-year career including Olympic, Commonwealth and world titles.

QUICK QUIZ

How many runs did Australia win the Test match by? How many wickets did Nathan Lyon take in the second innings? Who is Steve Smith being compared to? Which event did Sally Pearson compete in? In which Olympics did she win her gold medal?

VCOP ACTIVITY

With a partner see if you can identify all the doing words/verbs in this text. Highlight them in yellow and then make a list of them all down your page. Now see if you and your partner can come up with a synonym for the chosen verb. Make sure it still makes sense in the context it was taken from.

Try to replace some of the original verbs with your synonyms and discuss if any are better and why.

Curriculum Links: English, Big Write and VCOP

HAVE YOUR SAY: Name your favourite Australian Test cricketer? What is so special about them?

