READING LEVEL: GREEN

Spin king Nathan Lyon has joined the 500 club after claiming his 500th test wicket while playing against Pakistan in Perth on Sunday.

Lyon has become the third Australian to bowl 500 test wickets, following Aussie greats Shane Warne (708 wickets) and Glenn McGrath (563 wickets).

Australia went on to win its first Test match of the festive season, beating Pakistan by 360 runs to a series lead of 1-0.

The game was the 15th consecutive defeat for Pakistan in Tests on Australian soil.

Lyon came close to claiming his 500th wicket several times on day four of the match but didn’t break through until the final session.

Lyon’s big moment finally came when the Aussies disputed the umpire’s decision to turn down a LBW call to remove Faheem Ashraf on five.

Australia's Nathan Lyon appeals for the wicket of Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf. Picture: Colin Murty/AFP

The decision was reversed and Lyon got his 500th wicket, sparking jubilation for Lyon and his teammates, and leaving Pakistan seven down.

Lyon later said he would celebrate “in Warnie fashion”.

“It’s something I’m pretty proud about … 500 wickets is a bloody long way away. Quite hard work but something I’m very proud about,” Lyon said.

It took Lyon just four balls to claim wicket No. 501, with Aamer Jamal bowled by one that kept low for four. Josh Hazlewood cleaned up the last couple to secure the World Test Champions a 360-run win. Pakistan was bowled out for an embarrassing 89.

Australian Captain Pat Cummins told Fox Cricket the game had been a “great start to the summer … everything fell into place.”

The Aussies will play Pakistan again on Boxing Day for the second test match.

GLOSSARY

consecutive : in a row

: in a row LBW call: a “Leg Behind Wicket” call is when a batter is called out for blocking a ball on its way to the wicket using any of their body parts

a “Leg Behind Wicket” call is when a batter is called out for blocking a ball on its way to the wicket using any of their body parts jubilation: happiness and joy

happiness and joy Warnie fashion: in a way that Shane Warne would have celebrated

QUICK QUIZ

1. How many Australians have claimed 500 or more test wickets?

2. By how many runs did Australia beat Pakistan?

3. How many times in a row has Pakistan been beaten in test matches on Australian soil?

4. When will Australia play Pakistan for the second test match?

5. How many test wickets did Shane Warne claim throughout his career?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Nathan Lyon poster

Design and sketch a Mark Knight inspired poster commemorating Nathan Lyon’s 500th wicket.

You can search Mark Knight’s cartoons on the Kids News website to see some of his work.

Try and make your cartoon resemble Nathan with an acknowledgment of his big achievement in cricket.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts

2. Extension

Why is taking 500 wickets such an achievement in men’s cricket?

How might Pakistan regroup and improve ready for the Boxing Day test match?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical education, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

BAB it!

Show you have read and understood the article by writing three sentences using the connectives “because’’, “and”, and “but” (BAB). Your sentences can share different facts or opinions, or the same ones but written about in different ways.