Millions of viewers tipped to watch NRL restart

Footy’s finally back and so are the fans — all 300 million of them watching in loungerooms around the world.

The NRL’s stunning eight-game return over the next four days is set to be watched by a record global television audience of 300 million sport-starved viewers in what is expected to be the largest TV ratings for a single round in the sport’s 112-year history.

Industry insiders predict* about 30 to 40 million people around the world will tune in to each match over the next four days, as rugby league becomes the first football code in the English-speaking world to return to the playing fields and television.

NRL matches will be shown in more than 70 countries, including the US, France, Britain, Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

With Brisbane and Parramatta kicking off at Suncorp Stadium at 7.50pm Thursday, May 28, rugby league will become just the third major sporting league in the world, along with football’s K League in South Korea and Germany’s Bundesliga, to resume after COVID-19 shutdowns.

Some countries have aired NRL games in recent years but matches will be promoted* heavily this week.

“There’s certainly a unique opportunity to attract new fans to our game globally,” said NRL acting chief executive Andrew Abdo.

“While it has been the loyalty* of our fans here at home that have been driving us to resume* the season, we will be one of only a few live sports around the world that will be playing in June and July.

“We know fans are craving* live sport, so we’re excited about the global audience we could attract with the resumption* of the competition and the exposure* that will bring to our corporate partners.”

Fans will not be able to attend matches in person.

The NRL season was suspended* on March 23, after two rounds, in response to tightening government restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

The AFL season, which was put on ice after one round, is set to resume on June 11.

NRL players to watch in 2020

GLOSSARY

predict: say what will happen in the future

promoted: advertised

loyalty: support

resume/resumption: begin again

craving: wanting

exposure: in public view

suspended: stopped temporarily

QUICK QUIZ

Which teams will play in the first match of the reason restart? How many people around the world are expected to watch the round of football? How many people around the world are expected to watch each game of the round? How many games will be help in the round? Why was the NRL suspended?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

</p> <div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086" title="Kids News" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Kids News</a> Â· <a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086/home-8" title="NRL restart" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">NRL restart</a></div> <p>

VCOP ACTIVITY

I Spy Nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article?

Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick 3 nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.

