Three games. Three wins. Three goals to cap off a successful trip to Perth. One last step on the road to qualifying* for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mary Fowler was excellent, opening the Matildas* account in the 62nd minute with a powerful long-range* strike*. Fowler was justly awarded player of the match.

Mary Fowler edges closer to goal during the Olympic Qualifier match between the Matildas and Chinese Taipei at HBF Park in Perth, WA. Picture: James Worsfold/Getty Images

Sam Kerr doubled the damage six minutes later, tapping one in after a mix-up between Chinese Taipei’s defence*, making it five goals in three days for the hometown hero. It wasn’t the only opportunity Kerr received but it was the one she put away.

And Tameka Yallop put the result beyond doubt* in the 76th minute with a sliding strike, assisted* by Amy Sayer, who continues to grow in stature.

The Matildas sing the Australian national anthem before the match. Picture: Will Russell/Getty Images

Beyond that trio of individual moments, Chinese Taipei was otherwise defensively quite impressive in the 3-0 defeat, especially in the first half at a packed venue.

Australia will now play Uzbekistan with the first clash* to be played away on February 24th followed by a return to Australia on the 28th, with a venue to be announced in due course.

The Matildas' goal was to win by as much as possible to create as much distance as possible between the other three remaining teams vying for a spot* in the Olympics.

The Matildas’ best look in the first half came off the boot of Fowler, her powerful strike somehow hitting the bar* and bouncing out without crossing the line. Other shots, of which there were a few, were either misguided or not powerful enough to trouble the keeper.

There was plenty of rough play on the field. Sam Kerr is pictured colliding with Cheng Ssu-Yu. Picture: James Worsfold/Getty Images

There were cries of handball* and pleas for a penalty* when a strike seemingly brushed the untucked arm of a Chinese Taipei defender. But it was too hard to tell in real-time whether it was deserving of a spot kick*.

The Matildas also took the opportunity to cast an eye to the future* and reward form*.

Clare Wheeler, 25, and Kyra Cooney-Cross, 21, are expected to serve as the Matildas’ long-term midfield pairing*.

The former was exceptional against Iran in game one, earning high praise from coach Tony Gustavsson.

GLOSSARY



qualifying: the process of meeting certain requirements or criteria to be eligible for something, like participating in the Olympics

the process of meeting certain requirements or criteria to be eligible for something, like participating in the Olympics Matildas: the name of the women’s national soccer team in Australia

the name of the women’s national soccer team in Australia strike: hitting or kicking a ball with force, often to score a goal

hitting or kicking a ball with force, often to score a goal long-range: refers to shooting or kicking the ball from a significant distance away from the goal

refers to shooting or kicking the ball from a significant distance away from the goal defence: the part of a team that tries to prevent the opposing team from scoring goals

the part of a team that tries to prevent the opposing team from scoring goals beyond doubt: to be certain or sure about something

assisted: helped or supported by someone

to be certain or sure about something helped or supported by someone clash: a contest or competition between two teams or individuals

a contest or competition between two teams or individuals vying for a spot: competing for a chance to participate or be selected

competing for a chance to participate or be selected bar: the horizontal crossbar of the goalpost in soccer

the horizontal crossbar of the goalpost in soccer cries of handball : shouting or complaints about a violation in which the ball is touched with a hand or arm

: shouting or complaints about a violation in which the ball is touched with a hand or arm penalty: a punishment in the form of a free kick or penalty kick awarded to the opposing team for certain rule violations

a punishment in the form of a free kick or penalty kick awarded to the opposing team for certain rule violations spot kick: another term for a penalty kick, which is a free shot at the goal

another term for a penalty kick, which is a free shot at the goal cast an eye to the future: to look ahead and plan for the future

to look ahead and plan for the future reward form: to recognise and acknowledge good performance or results

to recognise and acknowledge good performance or results midfield pairing: two players who work together in the central area of the soccer field

Who scored the first goal for the Matildas in the soccer match, and how did they score it? How many goals did Sam Kerr score over three games? What is the significance of the match against Uzbekistan mentioned in the story? Can you explain what “vying for a spot in the Olympics” means? Who are the two young players mentioned as the future of the Matildas, and why are they important to the team?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What would you ask?

Imagine that you are a reporter for Kids News. You are at the post-game news conference. Write three questions that you would ask the Matilda’s coach and one player of your choice. Then, write the answers that you think they would give.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education

2. Extension

Do you know how the women’s football teams from around the world are chosen to play in the Paris Olympics? Use information in the story and your research skills to find out. Use the information to write paragraphs explaining why you think that this system is either fair or unfair.

Time: allow at least 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education

VCOP ACTIVITIES

Up-level it

Scan through the article and see if you can locate three words that you consider to be basic, or low level. These are words we use all the time and that can be replaced by more sophisticated words. Words like “good” and “said” are examples of overused words.

Once you have found them, see if you can up-level them. Think of synonyms you could use instead of these basic words, but make sure they still fit into the context of the article.

Re-read the article with your new words. Did it make it better? Why/why not?